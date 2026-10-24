Satish Gujral: The Modernist who refused to stay in one medium

Satish Gujral spent his career crossing boundaries that Indian modernism often treated as separate. Painting could become relief; relief could acquire volume; sculpture could begin to suggest a building. At the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai, The Modernist Returns: A Hundred Years of Restless Imagination brings these shifts together for a retrospective spanning more than 100 works, alongside photographs and personal archives. Curated by Pramod KG, the exhibition follows the movement of Gujral’s ideas rather than arranging his career into neatly divided categories.

Gujral himself offered a succinct description of this relationship: “I construct what I paint and paint what I sculpt.” For Pramod, the statement became an organising principle for the exhibition. He says, “Architecture needs plans, sites and time to be properly understood, and a few rooms in a gallery can’t do it justice,” he says. Instead, the exhibition uses works across mediums to make the larger argument: “for Gujral there was never a border between disciplines.”

The Satish Gujral retrospective display works influenced from his Mexico days, responses to the socio-political environment of his time, and focusses on architecture in new light