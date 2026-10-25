Acclaimed artist Jogen Chowdhury passes away at 87

Famous Indian artist Jogen Chowdhury passes away at 87 on October 25 at 10.15 am at a private hospital in Kolkata. The artist was battling cancer for a while and had to be admitted to the hospital around Durga Puja after developing infection. As of yesterday he was put on life support and the devastating news of his death arrived this morning. He is survived by his wife.

Chowdhury was born in 1939 in Daharpara village in Faridpur, Bangladesh. He was the son of Pramatha Nath Chowdhury, a Brahmin Zamindar and grew up being influenced in art. His father was interested in Hindu mythology, having painted scenes from village theatres and even sculpting deities, while his mother was an alpona expert.

A career spanning decades