Acclaimed artist Jogen Chowdhury passes away at 87

Famous Indian artist Jogen Chowdhury passes away at 87 on October 25 at 10.15 am at a private hospital in Kolkata. The artist was battling cancer for a while and had to be admitted to the hospital around Durga Puja after developing infection. As of yesterday he was put on life support and the devastating news of his death arrived this morning. He is survived by his wife.
Chowdhury was born in 1939 in Daharpara village in Faridpur, Bangladesh. He was the son of Pramatha Nath Chowdhury, a Brahmin Zamindar and grew up being influenced in art. His father was interested in Hindu mythology, having painted scenes from village theatres and even sculpting deities, while his mother was an alpona expert.
A career spanning decades
Art historian R Siva Kumar has written about Chowdhury's works, "The pulse and rhythm of Jogen Chowdhury's art comes from a filial affinity to nature and milieu. In Chowdhury's more recent works the sensory experiences of cloth, bolsters, sofas and the human body are cross-projected to produce an uncanny world of transubstantiated tumescence and flaccidness."
Jogen studied at the Government College of Art & Craft, Kolkata from 1955 to 1960. After graduating, he took up a job as an art teacher in Howrah Zilla School. After working there for two years he was appointed as Designer in the Handloom board, Calcutta. In 1965 he left his job and went to Paris to study in Ecole des Beaux Arts, in William Hayter's Atelier 17. He also spent around five months in London after his studies.
He returned to India in 1968 and was appointed as a textile Designer in the Handloom Board in Chennai. In 1970 he joined the Calcutta Painters Group. In 1972 he quit his job and joined the Art Gallery of Rashtrapati Bhavan as curator. Thereafter, he founded Gallery 26 and the Artists’ Forum in New Delhi in 1975. In 1986 he represented India in the ‘ Festival of Art’ in Badhdadwi. A year later he returned to Santiniketan as Professor of painting.
During his career his paintings won several awards including many from Bangladesh, Cuba and France, apart from India. His most famous mediums were ink, water colour and pastels, although he painted in oil as well. Chowdhury was fascinated by history and a victim of Partition, his works reflected dislocation and a sense of isolation. For example, when he painted a couple, the two individuals were detached and distant from each other.
A career in politics
Jogen Chowdhury also had a brush with politics when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha as MP between 2014 and 2020. He had an attendance of 56% which was deemed less than the national average of 80%.
Artists, gallerists, and curators remember Jogen Chowdhury
Jogen Chowdhury had been a regular mentor to several Kolkata galleries and artists. In many art openings one could spot him as the chief guest or simply admiring one of the art works. He was an inspiration for the entire art world and his passing away today is a great loss.
Prateek and Priyanka Raja, co-founders and directors, Experimenter, remembers him fondly, "The great artist Jogen Chowdhury’s sad demise marks the passing of an era. He belonged to a generation of artists who lived and experienced the great teachers of Santiniketan and greatly influenced students and the public alike. We will always fondly remember his sense of humor and gentle smile. His ever-supportive word of advice for young artists and his reflection of human emotions through his work will be sorely missed not only in Bengal but the rest of India."
Chowdhury's works have often been displayed during exhibitions by the DAG and have also been the crucial foundation for several of their interactive activities. Ashish Anand, CEO & Managing Director, DAG mentions, "Jogen Chowdhury was a titan of Indian modern art and a familiar presence in the Indian art world, encouraging students and fellow artists throughout his life. He carried multiple legacies effortlessly through his career as an artist, administrator and educator, associated with both the Government College of Art and Craft in Kolkata, where he graduated, and Santiniketan’s Kala Bhavana, where he taught for many years. Throughout his career, Chowdhury’s art sought to reflect the human condition. His works evolved over time, becoming distinctly characterised by bold, expressive lines and his signature cross-hatched surfaces, harmoniously blending the abstract and the figurative. Explorations of the human form remained central to his paintings and drawings. We at DAG join the community he inspired in mourning his loss. He will be greatly missed, and the Indian art world has lost a strong pillar of support."
Somak Mitra, founder, Art Exposure tells Indulge, “Jogen-da was much more than an artist I deeply admired; he was a dear friend, a mentor, and someone who has been an important part of my life and Art Exposure’s journey for many years. I am still struggling to find the words to express what his loss means to me. Our association went far beyond art—it was built on affection, trust and a deep friendship I will always cherish. His guidance and presence have meant more to me than I can express. It is difficult to imagine the world of art, or my own world, without him. I will miss him deeply, and I will always be grateful for the time we shared. Some losses are simply too profound for words.”
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels