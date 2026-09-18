Local Punk celebrates soft rebellion, craft experimentation, and unapologetic self-expression in Chennai

For them, punk is less about a fixed visual style and more about creating on their own terms, using familiar references and refusing to conform to expected ideas of beauty, utility or taste. Malavika’s work takes this approach into everyday objects. Her collection for the showcase includes art prints, stickers, keychains, badges, and tote bags.

“Local Punk to me isn’t necessarily just about rebellion in the obvious sense of being angry or anti-establishment. I think it’s quite rebellious about allowing yourself to be soft and earnest too,” she explains.

The objects she creates are intended to enter people’s daily lives. They can be carried, worn, displayed, stuck to a laptop or attached to a bag. “These objects are forms of self-expression,” she says. “You choose something because it feels like you and surround yourself with things that make you happy.”

Studio Maruvi meanwhile brings craft and material experimentation into the showcase. Saran will present brooches and pendants made from coconut shell, brass and copper, alongside new experiments that combine metal with palm leaf. The work began as a personal project and developed through collaboration with local artisans.

For Saran, the collaboration is also a way to support traditional skills. He found that some artisans who had practised their crafts for generations were losing their livelihoods. “So I took it as a challenge to utilise their skills, pay them fairly, and create something that brings these traditional skills into a form that feels relevant to today's times,” he says.