Youth Dance Fest in Chennai wants to build a community, not just a showcase

Ask a young dancer what a festival slot feels like and you’ll hear about minutes. Ten, maybe 15, barely enough to shake off the nerves. Youth Dance Fest by Swarna Natyalaya School of Indian Dance hands every performer a full hour instead with 12 performers in all, some flying in from Kolkata and Mysore among other cities.

Coming into their own

Organiser Sri Nidhi Rajbharath co-runs the school with her mother and guru Sudha Swarnalakshmi, and has spent months working through applications. Response was overwhelming, so the first edition stays deliberately lean. Her pitch is simple. “Unlike conventional dance programmes, we wanted to keep this exclusive to the youth.”

An hour is a big ask, and she knows it. “While this is a challenging feat, we also note that this is where we wanted to make the difference from regular performances, where the challenge pushes the performer towards exploring their art in depth.” Every dancer leaves with a certificate and a memento, but she’s just as keen on the friendships, “a community where they can connect with talented peers coming from across India.”