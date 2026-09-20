Debapriya Das’ new dance theatre production explores the emotional world of Egyptian icon Oum Kulthum

A

The entire production is built around storytelling and I have simply chosen to use different movement languages and theatrical skills to build that story. Dance remains the primary language of the production. The theatre, spoken voice and visual elements come in at particular moments because they allow us to take the story somewhere else. The actor, in particular, is not functioning as a conventional narrator or playing Oum Kulthum. I see the actor more as a listener, someone who is discovering her alongside the audience and helping us know Oum Kulthum a little more personally. There are things about her that are difficult to communicate simply through the music or through movement, particularly when we want to step away from the larger-than-life icon and get a little closer to the woman behind her public image. To Burn to Bloom chooses six of Oum Kulthum’s iconic songs. These compositions are rooted in love, devotion and heartbreak — but the poetry and emotional worlds within them are much deeper and more complex.