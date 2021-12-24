Anwesshaa reaches newer heights with projects across eleven languages

Anwesshaa rose to fame by grabbing the runner up title of Amul Star Voice of India- Chhote Ustaad when she was just 13. Fourteen years down the line, the melifluous crooner has a flourishing musical career. Her oeuvre boasts of tracks in about eleven regional languages in the country and she also recently tried her hands at composing. A second generation musician of the family, Anwesshaa claims melodies to be running in her blood and she never got affected by the limelight.

"My exposure to national television since adolescence has enhanced my performative skills. Participating in one competitive platform after the other has opened doors for me to be guided by legends of the Indian music industry. How I perceive stardom has changed but my thoughts on music remain the same. In fact, some preconceived notions I had about stardom were challenged as I evolved through the years as an artiste," reflects the singer.

Anwesshaa tells us it was heart-wrenching to see so many musicians both veterans and aspiring, take a different course of profession during the COVID-19 situation. She too, like many, explored the vast opportunities offered by digital streaming platforms. Her independent track Swag Wala Pyaar that released on her YouTube channel during the pandemic garnered 385K views. Encouraged by the huge response she also recorded another indie track in Bengali called Aadure Chithhi during the second wave, which was released recently. Besides this she also did a lot many digital concerts to keep afloat during the trying times and she thinks these concerts will prevail post-pandemic, though fewer in numbers.

The pandemic also made her realise the fragility of life turning her more eco- conscious than ever. She brought tiny changes in my lifestyle to reduce carbon footprints including not using the ac when not required and opting for glass bottles, jute bags and other alternatives to plastic.

The artiste recently composed for two Bengali films and is enjoying her newfound popularity to the hilt. "Composing is something I discovered about myself recently and it comes naturally to me when I am travelling or spending some time by mysel. On the other hand, singing feels like home since it has been sucha long journey for me as a singer," she tells us.

2022 will see Anwesshaa more in Bollywood than singing for Bengali films. "I will be seen in the credits of an upcoming biopic on Mulayam Singh Yadav and Dhoop Chhaon by Amitabh Ranjan. I have tracks in line with Himesh Reshammiya, Satish Chakravarty for his film Malhar and one OTT project named Mannu aur Munni ki Shaadi by Raja Pandit featuring Shreyas Talpade," the singer informs us.

Closer home she has upcoming releases for Jatugriha, Ishkabon, Ontordhaan and Abar Bochhor Kuri Pore. "There are numerous projects I have signed for down South as well," she concludes.