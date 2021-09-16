This foodbank fundraiser will honour legendary composer OP Nayyar

Non-profit organisation Green Chillies entertainment is collaborating with the tech-driven food rescue organisation Roti Bank to host a fundraising virtual event - the final episode of the OP Nayyar Digital concert, a homage to the music composer who has directed songs for some of the biggest including Aasman, Aar Paar and Qaidi. The show has received rave reviews and also garnered a viewership of 70,000.

The upcoming 4th episode is set to be a ticketed event, showcased on the digital platform Musianamiles. The ticket prices have been kept reasonable since the entire proceeds would go towards Mumbai Roti Bank. Tickets are priced at $10 for the US and Rs.200 for the Indian audiences - ticket holders can watch the show for 2 weeks.

When: September 25; 9 pm

Tickets are available at

Link to buy the ticket:

https://www.musianamiles.com/shows/deewana-hua-baadal