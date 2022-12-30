Spanish pianist Pablo Galdo on Western classical music and the likes

Praised by legendary pianist, Martha Argerich as, “a brilliant pianist with whom I shared the stage,” Galician pianist, Pablo Galdo, is one of the most sought-after concert pianists of his generation. Pablo was in Kolkata to present a concert at The Calcutta School of Music, presented by Meta Arts, The Calcutta School of Music and the Embassy of Spain in India. The extremely talented musician who has travelled and performed across the globe had his debut piano concert in India and we caught up with him for a quick chat.

Welcome to Kolkata. How do you like the city?

I love it. This is the first time I have travelled to India and I tried the food and simply loved it. I love the food, especially. Though Spanish food also has similar ingredients, it is little less spicy.

How did you first start learning music?

I started learning piano from my elder sister. I was eight then. My sister was already playing the piano so well, and we had a piano at home, so, my parents wanted me to pick it up too.

Do you still remember your first concert? When was it?

I first played the piano when I was a 10-year-old kid and all I remember is that I was very nervous.

Are you still nervous on stage?

Oh yes, every time! Even now, after years of so much practice. The piano is a very classical western instrument.

How do you blend it into the contemporary world of electronic musical instruments?

It is just another style of music, but the piano has been used multiple times in pop music. Blending is possible; all you need to keep in mind is the production of good music that is soothing to the ears. It solely depends upon the requirement but the arrangement is not as difficult as it seems. It’s very common.

What’s your take on the changing musicscape across the globe?

Well, music is music. It doesn’t matter which time or region music belongs to, the most important part is that music should be of good quality.

How acquainted are you with Indian music?

Not much... it is just this morning that I heard a Bollywood song. I also saw how a tanpura is played. But there is the internet, so I can listen to it more.

Any tips for someone who would want to start learning to play the piano?

Get a good teacher, learn well, practise, and just keep practising!