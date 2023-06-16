Shilpa Rao: ‘Each piece of music has something to teach’

Shilpa Rao embraces love as the ultimate panacea, a cosmic force that defies boundaries and stitches the fabric of fractured relationships. Firmly anchored in her belief, she champions the notion that the resolution of conflicts necessitates acts of kindness and empathy. Contemplating her recent performance in the latest film score, Saanjha from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke — where the stellar duo of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan graced the screen, the songstress evokes the poignant instances in life when circumstances conspire to keep us apart from the ones we yearn for. She tells us how they leave behind the ache of desolation. Shilpa acknowledges the elusive nature of finding joy and seeks solace in the language of music, a conduit for expressing her deepest sorrows, love, and even moments of unadulterated bliss. The soul-stirring voyage depicted in Saanjha, crafted by the masterful duo of Sachin-Jigar, resonates with listeners, as her heartfelt rendition becomes an indelible vessel for shared emotions.

Saanjha carries a message of unity and togetherness. Tells us more.

I feel that love is the answer to everything. If there are problems in a relationship, fighting or arguing, and blaming each other will not solve it; the only way you can solve your problem is to be kind and sensitive towards each other. Music is the most beautiful blessing. Each piece has something to teach you. According to science, when you play music in front of dolphins, they react to it. Likewise, there are endless examples of music as a binding factor not just for people but all the species on the planet.

Please share your experience working with Sachin-Jigar on the song.

I have known Sachin-Jigar since I was in college. We have been huge fans of AR Rahman. I like their work as it’s quirky, experimental, and has so much beauty and depth. They have evolved with time. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s writing makes Saanjha a beautiful and moving song. When I sang it with somberness, Sachin said we needed something more, so we approached it differently — to treat it like a heartbreak song and the pain expresses itself through screams.

How did you personally connect with the song?

Words alone cannot capture the depth of our feelings. The beauty of music lies in its versatility. There are circumstances in life that make you feel gutted and I want my voice to offer peace to those who feel hurt in life.

Saanjha is streaming on all platforms.