Jyothi Sharma, Hyderabad’s Gen-Z Ghazal Gaayika

These days, many young singers are exploring and sharing their musical talents — but some voices have a way of melodiously standing out. When 20-year-old Jyothi Sharma renders ghazal after ghazal, you feel elevated to a spiritual dimension, with an instant sense of calmness enveloping you. The winner of several prestigious competitions, the Hyderabadi ghazal singer has also taken her music beyond borders, making the world fall in love with it. At the spectacular one-day festival of ghazals, music, and dance, presented by Chowmahalla Palace in association with Parichay Arts Foundation, she enthralled the audience yet again, and spoke to CE about her journey, how Raag Chandrakauns sets the vibe, and what Asha Bhonsle told her.
Excerpts
When did you begin your journey into music?
Ever since I opened my eyes, all I heard around me was sangeet. My grandfather, Pandit Ratan Lal Sharma ji, is a renowned harmonium player, and my father, Govind Sharma ji, plays the tabla like no other. So, if I had to describe my journey in a word, I’d say it has been sureeli — melodious. My mother has also been a constant source of encouragement, always pushing me to do riyaaz (practice).
I gave my first performance at the age of 13 at Ravindra Bharathi. After singing a series of ghazals, I went back to the green room, and to my surprise, many people from the audience came in to shower me with praise and ask for selfies. I was overwhelmed, overjoyed, and deeply grateful to God.
But my most memorable moment so far happened during the Covid lockdown, when I became a finalist on Asha Bhonsle ma’am’s international talent hunt, Asha Ki Asha. After I performed her song Gaye Dinon Ka Suragh Lekar, she got emotional and asked me, ‘How old are you?’ I replied, ‘Fifteen.’ She laughed and said, ‘Jhoot bol rahi ho... agar 15 ki umar mein ye haal hai, toh 20 mein kya hoga?’ (You are lying… if this is how talented you are at 15, can you imagine how you will be at 20?) I still remember that moment fondly!
Now, at 20, I’ve decided that music is my life and have dedicated my whole life to singing.
Do you think anyone can learn to sing?
I believe that if someone has a deep interest in music, enjoys listening to good music, and is truly dedicated, they can definitely learn to sing. Of course, having music in the family is an added advantage — but ultimately, as my father says, it all depends on God’s will. If he blesses you with that gift, you are truly fortunate.
There are different raags associated with specific times of the day or seasons. Which raag is your favourite, and why?
I have a long list of favourite raags, but Raag Chandrakauns is at the top. It has the power to instantly create a beautiful mahol (atmosphere). For those who are well-versed in music, it leaves an immediate, positive impact — it truly sets the vibe!
Other favourites of mine include Raag Kaushik Dhwani, Raag Madhuvanti, and Raag Charukeshi. Each has its own charm and emotional depth.
You recently performed thumris alongside Western jazz musicians in Shilpakala Vedika. As a young ghazal singer, what is your view on fusion music?
That experience was a first for me — and a truly exciting one! It opened up a whole new world for me. The jazz musicians were so eager to learn about thumris from me, and I learned a lot from them too. As a young musician, I feel that fusion encourages creativity and gives birth to something unique.
Tell us about your practice routine.
I wake up at 6 am every day and practice with my younger sister, Devika. We start with a one-hour vocal session, focusing on alankars, raags, bandishes, and so on. After that, we dedicate another hour to harmonium practice. While we don’t practice continuously throughout the day, we stay immersed in music — whether it’s through listening to great artists or having discussions on music at home.
Would you like to lend your voice to Tollywood films?
Certainly! In fact, I’ve already sung a Telugu song — Mooga Manase — for the short film Mooga Kanulu. Since I don’t usually sing in Telugu, the music director asked how I would get the pronunciation right. I told him to give me two days — and when I finally recorded it, everyone loved how I rendered it!
Story by Nitika Krishna