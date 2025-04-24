Jyothi Sharma, Hyderabad’s Gen-Z Ghazal Gaayika

Excerpts

When did you begin your journey into music?

Ever since I opened my eyes, all I heard around me was sangeet. My grandfather, Pandit Ratan Lal Sharma ji, is a renowned harmonium player, and my father, Govind Sharma ji, plays the tabla like no other. So, if I had to describe my journey in a word, I’d say it has been sureeli — melodious. My mother has also been a constant source of encouragement, always pushing me to do riyaaz (practice).

I gave my first performance at the age of 13 at Ravindra Bharathi. After singing a series of ghazals, I went back to the green room, and to my surprise, many people from the audience came in to shower me with praise and ask for selfies. I was overwhelmed, overjoyed, and deeply grateful to God.

But my most memorable moment so far happened during the Covid lockdown, when I became a finalist on Asha Bhonsle ma’am’s international talent hunt, Asha Ki Asha. After I performed her song Gaye Dinon Ka Suragh Lekar, she got emotional and asked me, ‘How old are you?’ I replied, ‘Fifteen.’ She laughed and said, ‘Jhoot bol rahi ho... agar 15 ki umar mein ye haal hai, toh 20 mein kya hoga?’ (You are lying… if this is how talented you are at 15, can you imagine how you will be at 20?) I still remember that moment fondly!

Now, at 20, I’ve decided that music is my life and have dedicated my whole life to singing.