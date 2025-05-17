A deep dive into psychological and dystopian themes, Aggressive Tendencies offers an experience of heavy music

The 35 edition of Aggressive Tendencies is all set to tear through Hyderabad this weekend, bringing with it a powerful lineup featuring Mumbai-based deathgrind veterans Gutslit, local progressive death metallers Septic Isle, and Lotus.

Gutslit, returning to Hyderabad after more than a year, is all set to perform tracks from its earlier albums, including its most recent release Carnival, along with a brand-new unreleased track that the band will debut live.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Septic Isle is using the show to unveil its new lineup for the first time. “This will be our first gig with the new members. We haven’t announced anything yet — we wanted to do the announcement at the show, as a surprise for the crowd that has seen us grow over the years,” says AB Varma.

Heavy themes

While their music styles may differ, both bands dive deep into dark thematic territories. Gutslit’s signature sound fuses brutal death metal with grindcore. “The basic theme of the band is to write music around serial killers and torturing devices, which have been there in human history since forever,” Gurdip Narang, the bassist, explains. The fascination stems not from glorification, but from a curiosity about human psychology. “It intrigues people—how these serial killers work, how their brain and psych work, and how they live multiple lives.”