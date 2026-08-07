National Handloom Day: Raw Mango and A-KAL release a rap anthem on India’s textile traditions

There was a time when conversations around handloom arrived wrapped in reverence. They spoke in the language of preservation, heritage and tradition — important conversations, certainly, but often ones that remained confined to museum walls, fashion circles and craft enthusiasts. Raw Mango has spent the better part of a decade proving that handloom deserves a much bigger stage. This National Handloom Day, the label is doing what it does best: rewriting the narrative.

Instead of another beautifully shot campaign film or poetic ode to weaving, Raw Mango is dropping the microphone — quite literally. Its latest cultural intervention, Handloom Y'All, sees the brand collaborate with Bengaluru rapper A-KAL (Adil Kalyanpur), creating a single that swaps textbook terminology for punchlines, beats and verses designed to make India’s weaving traditions resonate with an entirely new audience.