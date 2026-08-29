Why Alesso’s upcoming maiden India tour is more than a nostalgia trip

For many fans who discovered electronic music in the 2010s, Alesso’s music is tied to a very specific time. Tracks such as Calling (Lose My Mind), Under Control and Heroes (We Could Be) were everywhere, from festival stages and clubs to headphones and playlists.
Now, more than a decade later, Alesso is finally coming to India for his first solo tour. He will perform in Bengaluru on November 27 and Delhi NCR on November 28. The two-city tour is being produced and promoted by Sunburn. While he has performed in India before, including alongside Swedish House Mafia, these shows mark his first headline solo dates in the country.
For fans who grew up with his biggest tracks, the tour is bound to feel nostalgic. Alesso was one of the names that helped take progressive house beyond clubs and into the mainstream. His big melodies and emotional drops became a defining part of the EDM sound of the early 2010s, when artistes such as Swedish House Mafia, Avicii and Calvin Harris were reaching huge audiences around the world.
That makes an Alesso show more than just another international DJ gig. For some fans, it is a chance to hear the songs that were part of their teenage years or early twenties with thousands of other people. The nostalgia is not only about the music, but also about a time when EDM was becoming a major part of pop culture.
But Alesso is not simply returning to that era. He has continued to release new music and perform at major festivals around the world. His current live shows also bring together the big anthems that made him famous with newer material and large-scale production.
That gives his India debut two sides. Older fans may come for Heroes and Calling, while younger listeners may know him through more recent collaborations and festival sets. His catalogue has also had time to travel across generations, making the shows relevant beyond the fans who first heard him in the 2010s.