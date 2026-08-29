Why Alesso’s upcoming maiden India tour is more than a nostalgia trip

For many fans who discovered electronic music in the 2010s, Alesso’s music is tied to a very specific time. Tracks such as Calling (Lose My Mind), Under Control and Heroes (We Could Be) were everywhere, from festival stages and clubs to headphones and playlists.

A long-awaited India debut

Now, more than a decade later, Alesso is finally coming to India for his first solo tour. He will perform in Bengaluru on November 27 and Delhi NCR on November 28. The two-city tour is being produced and promoted by Sunburn. While he has performed in India before, including alongside Swedish House Mafia, these shows mark his first headline solo dates in the country.