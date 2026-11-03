Maati Baani releases two singles ahead of their Bengaluru performance!
What happens when the earthy charm of Bhojpuri folk music meets the delicate, distinctive sounds of a Japanese shamisen? A musical crossover that feels almost magical! And that is precisely the kind of boundary-breaking brilliance that Maati Baani brings to the table. Musical duo, Nirali Kartik and Kartik Shah, have once again surprised and delighted listeners with their latest release, Champawa Ki Kaliyan, a beautiful coming together of cultures that is winning hearts across the internet. With the song crossing the one-million-view milestone on YouTube, there is plenty to celebrate! Known for their ability to weave diverse musical traditions into fresh, unexpected soundscapes, Maati Baani have made a name for themselves by proving that music needs no passport. Their latest release is another joyful reminder of how melodies can travel across continents, bringing seemingly different worlds together in perfect harmony. And if you thought Bhojpuri music and a Japanese string instrument were an unlikely pairing, this is one collaboration that might just change your mind. Ahead of their upcoming Bengaluru performance, Maati Baani Live: Fusion Beyond Borders, we catch up with the duo to talk about the inspiration behind Champawa Ki Kaliyan, the creative adventure of bringing these two musical worlds together and the response to their latest experiment. We also get a sneak peek into what audiences can expect at the Bengaluru show, where cultural influences, inventive arrangements and the duo’s infectious musical chemistry promise an evening of delightful surprises.
How did the amazing idea of blending Bhojpuri music with a Japanese instrument come about?
Nirali Kartik: As Maati Baani, we are always trying to bring something new to an existing genre. Since we were doing a Bhojpuri song for the first time, we wanted it to have the angle of two cultures meeting. We had heard of dhobiya nritya from Uttar Pradesh and thought it would be fun to add a new global cultural texture to it. Japan was our top choice.
Kartik Shah: I have always been fond of Japanese music, so the idea of having the shamisen as the lead instrument in a Bhojpuri song excited me the most. We have been following Sayo Komada’s work for many years and she agreed to be a part of the song. We also wanted it to sound more like global folk than a typical Bhojpuri song, so bringing India and Japan together worked well.
Please tell us how the project originated and how you found a sound that worked?
Kartik: I had loved Jeewan Ram’s singing in one of his traditional songs. In the past, stories of husbands travelling east in search of better work opportunities were very common. The perspective of a wife singing about her husband, who has gone away, while clinging to his memories struck a chord with us. Of course, the song is very light-hearted and funny. Though it brings together Bhojpuri and Japanese cultures, the rhythm is heavily Moroccan! It’s so groovy that you can’t help but dance.
Tell us about the artistes you collaborated with?
Nirali: Jeewan Ram comes from the dhobiya nritya tradition. His group features cross-dressing dancers who perform this dance very gracefully. These dancers move so freely; I feel they find some amusement in the faux pas! These traditional songs were generally sung by people who washed clothes, hence the term ‘Dhobiya Nritya.’
Kartik: Sayo is one of the most-followed shamisen artistes in Japan. She was very cooperative and shot the video in Tokyo’s chilling eight-degree cold! Her commitment and professionalism are truly remarkable.
The video is pretty spectacular, too. Where was it shot and what was the idea behind it?
Nirali: After recording the song, we needed to shoot the video in cultural settings that represented both countries. Sayo shot her portions at a Japanese temple, while we travelled to Lucknow and filmed amidst the beautiful city. We wanted to show how beautiful Uttar Pradesh is and Lucknow was a comfortable choice. With its stunning architecture and rich cultural history, we were struck by the beauty and tranquillity of the city.
What is the next release we can expect from Maati Baani?
Kartik: Our next release, Milo Re Milo, is already out and is a song we performed with padma shri Kaluram Bamaniya, written by the poet Gorakhnath. We recorded it live at a location in Lucknow and it is part of our Folk Unmapped series.
What can audiences look forward to at your upcoming Bengaluru performance?
Nirali: The concert will seamlessly move across genres such as folk, classical and funk. The audience can expect to hear some of Maati Baani’s best-loved songs, including Boondan, Banjara, Tandano and many more!
Champawa Ki Kaliyan and Milo Re Milo are streaming on YouTube. Catch Maati Baani Live: Fusion Beyond Borders, INR 800 onwards, November 6, 9 pm onwards. At The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.