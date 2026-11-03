Maati Baani releases two singles ahead of their Bengaluru performance!

A

Nirali Kartik: As Maati Baani, we are always trying to bring something new to an existing genre. Since we were doing a Bhojpuri song for the first time, we wanted it to have the angle of two cultures meeting. We had heard of dhobiya nritya from Uttar Pradesh and thought it would be fun to add a new global cultural texture to it. Japan was our top choice.

Kartik Shah: I have always been fond of Japanese music, so the idea of having the shamisen as the lead instrument in a Bhojpuri song excited me the most. We have been following Sayo Komada’s work for many years and she agreed to be a part of the song. We also wanted it to sound more like global folk than a typical Bhojpuri song, so bringing India and Japan together worked well.