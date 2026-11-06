Guru Randhawa to make history as first Indian on Electric Daisy Carnival main stage

What is Electric Daisy Carnival and who started it?

Electric Daisy Carnival, commonly known as EDC, is an electronic dance music festival organised by American entertainment company Insomniac. It was started by Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella in 1997 as a warehouse party at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Rotella founded Insomniac in 1993, organising dance music events in Los Angeles before launching EDC four years later. The festival moved to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2011, where its flagship edition became one of the largest dance music gatherings in the world. The Las Vegas edition attracted more than 500,000 attendees over three days in 2025. From a garage gathering, it has now expanded beyond Las Vegas, with editions in cities and countries including Orlando, Mexico City and Thailand, among others.

The 2026 Orlando edition features more than 100 electronic music artists across three days. Some of the major names on the lineup include David Guetta, Afrojack, Alesso, Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, Steve Aoki and Alan Walker. Martin Garrix, Hardwell and Alok are also scheduled to perform on Sunday, November 8. Other artists on the bill include Nico Moreno, Meduza, I Hate Models, Disco Lines, TroyBoi and SLANDER.

Guru Randhawa is an Indian singer, songwriter and music composer known for popularising Punjabi pop music among mainstream audiences in India and internationally. Known for combining Punjabi lyrics with pop, hip-hop and dance music, Randhawa has collaborated with several international artists, including Pitbull on Lahore and now Steve Aoki on the remix of Sirra.

Randhawa's performance at EDC comes ahead of the singer's planned homecoming concert in New Delhi on December 12, marking his return to large-scale live performances after a three-year break.