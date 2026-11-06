Shankar Mahadevan mourns the tragic passing of mridangam maestro Sridhar Parthasarathy

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has expressed grief over the demise of renowned mridangam player and musician Sridhar Parthasarathy.

Shankar Mahadevan mourns Sridhar Parthasarathy’s death

In his heartfelt tribute, he remembered their four-decade-long musical association. Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, Shankar called his passing a huge loss for the music fraternity and recalled that Sridhar was part of his first-ever Carnatic classical concert around 40 years ago.

He wrote, “Just cannot digest this!! A huge loss for me and the music fraternity! Our dearest beloved Sridhar Parthasarthy, one of the finest Mridangists and exceptional musician has left us devastated!” Recalling the time they spent together, Shankar said that they had shared several hours and days filled with music, jokes and laughter. He also revealed that Sridhar passed away while performing at a concert.