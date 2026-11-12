W.i.S.H. takes pop music into supernatural territory with Kasoor and Doori

Pop has always had a weakness for a good wish. W.i.S.H. takes that proposition into haunted territory with Kasoor and Doori. The quartet comprises leader Ri (Riya Duggal), high-soprano Sim (Simran Duggal), husky-voiced Zo (Zoe Siddharth) and the youngest member Suchi (Suchita Shirke). In the two music videos, an ouija board session at a Rajasthani haveli sets their biggest desires in motion.

Produced by Mikey McCleary, Kasoor is a playful, old-school R&B number about knowing someone is smitten with you. Doori, made with collaborator Sanjoy Deb, explores the ache of wanting space from someone, then realising you cannot live without them. The music videos connect the songs, with the glamour of Kasoor giving way to a darker sequel to Doori in which the women find themselves trapped by their wishes.

We chat with the four members about the songs and their supernatural storyline.