W.i.S.H. takes pop music into supernatural territory with Kasoor and Doori
Pop has always had a weakness for a good wish. W.i.S.H. takes that proposition into haunted territory with Kasoor and Doori. The quartet comprises leader Ri (Riya Duggal), high-soprano Sim (Simran Duggal), husky-voiced Zo (Zoe Siddharth) and the youngest member Suchi (Suchita Shirke). In the two music videos, an ouija board session at a Rajasthani haveli sets their biggest desires in motion.
Produced by Mikey McCleary, Kasoor is a playful, old-school R&B number about knowing someone is smitten with you. Doori, made with collaborator Sanjoy Deb, explores the ache of wanting space from someone, then realising you cannot live without them. The music videos connect the songs, with the glamour of Kasoor giving way to a darker sequel to Doori in which the women find themselves trapped by their wishes.
We chat with the four members about the songs and their supernatural storyline.
Who came up with the idea of connecting the two songs?
Zo: We had this beautiful, cheeky song Kasoor ready that just seemed to be a favourite among everyone. On the other end, we had just created this banger, Doori, with Sanjoy. It had crazy visual potential and could show the fans a side to us that we hadn’t shown before. It felt like Yin and Yang. When Mikey (McCleary) mentioned connecting the songs, we were sold. Director Inflict came up with the ouija concept and we all brainstormed the themes and ideas.
Did anyone actually believe in ouija boards?
Suchi: I come from a spiritual background, so I’ve always been advised to stay away from ouija boards or anything that connects you to a realm that’s not yours to mess with. Zo believes in anything unless proven wrong. She’s also quite superstitious!
Zo: I’d never ever mess with a real ouija board, so it was cool to use a ‘W.i.S.H.a’ board instead (laughs).
Which look was your favourite in the Kasoor video?
Ri: The colourful Rajasthan-inspired outfits for the group dance sequence were my favourite. There was something really special about bringing that Indian aesthetic into a contemporary pop music video.
How involved are you in making the music and shaping its presentation?
Ri: We’re constantly thinking about the sound, the emotion we want to convey, how our vocals come together and how the music translates visually on stage and on screen.
What’s next for W.i.S.H.?
Sim: The four of us are always hungry to experiment creatively and push boundaries with every new song we make. Every single project feels like a fresh slate for our creative imagination.
Kasoor and Doori are streaming on all audio platforms.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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