Adding to his musical contribution to Ramayana, Abhay has lent his voice to two songs in different languages, each bringing alive a distinct emotional moment from Lord Rama’s journey. While Mangala Vanname, featuring Abhay alongside Saindhavi, is part of the film’s official soundtrack and captures the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, Awadh Ke Ram Chale explores an entirely different emotional landscape. Sung by Abhay in Hindi, the latter accompanies the poignant sequence of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshman leaving Ayodhya for their 14-year exile.

While Mangala Vanname carries a celebratory and uplifting spirit, Awadh Ke Ram Chale is deeply moving in its tonality, capturing the pain of separation, longing and leaving behind loved ones. Despite being polar opposites in their musical treatment and emotional expression, both songs reflect Abhay’s versatility and his ability to connect deeply with the stories they tell.

Talking about his experience, Abhay shares, “Both songs are polar opposites, almost like North and South. Recording Mangala Vanname was a full-circle moment for me because Panchatan Studio in Chennai is the very same studio where I began my playback singing career with AR Rahman Sir. Coming back there to record the Tamil version alongside Saindhavi during Navratri was extremely special. It is a celebratory song, and being able to lend my voice to two such different emotions within the same epic has been an incredibly special experience.”