National Award-winning playback singer Abhay Jodhpurkar, honoured at the 72nd National Film Awards for his Marathi track Navasachi Gauri Mazi in 2024, continues to hit major career milestones. Following the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, the singer is riding high on back-to-back tracks from the much-anticipated cinematic spectacle.
The singer has lent his voice to two distinct tracks, Mangala Vanname, the Tamil version of Mangal Rang, composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, and the recently released Awadh Ke Ram Chale. Both tracks have emerged as breakout hits from the film’s album, celebrated for their contrasting musical moods, striking a chord with listeners and making waves.
Adding to his musical contribution to Ramayana, Abhay has lent his voice to two songs in different languages, each bringing alive a distinct emotional moment from Lord Rama’s journey. While Mangala Vanname, featuring Abhay alongside Saindhavi, is part of the film’s official soundtrack and captures the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, Awadh Ke Ram Chale explores an entirely different emotional landscape. Sung by Abhay in Hindi, the latter accompanies the poignant sequence of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshman leaving Ayodhya for their 14-year exile.
While Mangala Vanname carries a celebratory and uplifting spirit, Awadh Ke Ram Chale is deeply moving in its tonality, capturing the pain of separation, longing and leaving behind loved ones. Despite being polar opposites in their musical treatment and emotional expression, both songs reflect Abhay’s versatility and his ability to connect deeply with the stories they tell.
Talking about his experience, Abhay shares, “Both songs are polar opposites, almost like North and South. Recording Mangala Vanname was a full-circle moment for me because Panchatan Studio in Chennai is the very same studio where I began my playback singing career with AR Rahman Sir. Coming back there to record the Tamil version alongside Saindhavi during Navratri was extremely special. It is a celebratory song, and being able to lend my voice to two such different emotions within the same epic has been an incredibly special experience.”
“On the other hand, Awadh Ke Ram Chale was a far more personal and emotionally overwhelming experience. Being away from family is an emotion that I have carried within me for 20 years, and I drew upon all of that to express a pain I could never quite put into words otherwise. I understand the grief and vulnerability of being away from home, having to adjust to an unfamiliar environment where even the language, culture and food feel alien to you. I poured all those emotions into the song, drawing from my own experiences of separation and longing. ”, he continued.
On this context Abhay adds, “I remember one day Rahman Sir suddenly called me and asked me to come in for a recording. Moments like these have been a constant part of my journey with him. He is more like a godfather to me than a mentor or guru. I am so proud to have been discovered by him, trained by him and launched by him.
"From recording my very first song with him to continuing to work with him today, it has been an incredible journey. The fact that I still get to collaborate with him and be a part of the music he creates is one of the biggest privileges of my life. At the film’s audio launch, when Rahman Sir personally appreciated my rendition of Mangala Vanname, it was a particularly special and memorable moment for me.”
Having made his playback singing debut in 2013 with AR Rahman’s Moongil Thottam from Mani Ratnam’s Kadal, Abhay went on to establish himself across multiple Indian film industries, lending his voice to over 300 projects across 14 languages, spanning Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi cinema. He gained widespread recognition in Hindi cinema with Mere Naam Tu from Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, composed by Ajay-Atul.