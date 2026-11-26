The band said in a statement, “Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed. It was great to make music with him again when the original five reunited in the early 2000s, and that time together, both on stage and in the studio, meant a tremendous amount to all of us.”

“When we were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Andy was too unwell to join us, but his words that night reminded everyone of his strength and the bond we shared,” they added.