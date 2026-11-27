Ranjit Barot promises a weekend of funk and nostalgia as he looks back on his musical journey
Ranjit Barot has spent nearly five decades keeping the rhythm alive, but there’s nothing predictable about the beats he brings to the table. One of India’s most accomplished drummers, composers, and musical directors, he’s never been one to stick to the same beat. From working with legends such as RD Burman and AR Rahman to sharing the stage with John McLaughlin, Ranjit has jammed across genres, embraced new sounds, and kept his creative instincts in top gear. Always up for a new musical adventure, he’s proof that the best is never behind you when there’s still so much left to play. Ahead of taking the stage at Olly Fest in Mumbai this weekend, we caught up with Ranjit for a lively chat about finding his groove, learning from the masters, and the changing beats of the Indian music industry. Excerpts…
Ranjit Barot on music, drumming, film scores and finding his own musical identity
Having worked with some of the greatest musicians in the world, how challenging has it been to develop a musical identity that is distinctly your own?
Great question! I suppose you learn from everyone and then ‘unlearn’ those lessons so that your own identity can emerge. You absorb different styles and ideologies, and once they’ve become second nature, you let go of the original ideas that first drew you to them and begin responding intuitively to your own stimuli. I know it sounds a little wild, but I can’t think of any other way to put it.
You’ve said that you wouldn’t be the drummer you are today had it not been for John McLaughlin. What is the most important lesson he taught you, and how does it continue to influence your playing?
The most important thing he taught me was to be joyous on stage. When you’re out there, all the practice you’ve put in and the disciplines you’ve tried to master don’t necessarily prepare you for the mental fortitude you need on stage. It’s a combination of being completely present in the moment, reacting to the music and the musicians you’re playing with, while also surrendering to the sound and your own abilities as a performer. It’s like a very deep form of mental yoga, if you like. And in that state, it’s easy to become serious, you know? If you can be completely committed to the experience while still maintaining a certain‚ ‘lightness’ in the moment, if you can be joyous and revel in the music, then I’d say you’ve achieved the very goal every musician aspires to reach.
Drumming is often perceived as instinctive and physical, but there is an incredible mathematical complexity to what you do. Do you approach rhythm intellectually, emotionally, or instinctively?
For the most part, I approach it entirely emotionally. Of course, there are situations, such as when you’re part of a rhythmic ensemble or have a solo spot, where you can bring mathematical ideas into play.
You’ve composed background scores for a number of films. How does your approach to composing for cinema differ from creating music independently?
My greatest joy, without a doubt, is being on stage. I’ve enjoyed my time in the studio, although I spend less time there now, unless I’m working on my own music, which is what I do most of the time. My music is a deep exploration of my life experiences and everything I’ve learnt along the way. It’s a happy place for me.
Commissioned work can be a tricky space. A lot of minds have to come together for it to be a fulfilling experience. I worked in that space for as long as I felt I could make a difference. But once it became clear that my point of view on the music being created was irrelevant, I decided I no longer wanted to be part of machinery that was devoid of common sense and good taste.
Do you think today’s composers are taking enough musical risks, or has the increasing dependence on technology, programmed sounds, and commercial formulas restricted experimentation?
I think there’s more than enough talent out there to create a truly vibrant film music scene. The problem is that narrow-minded producers and filmmakers aren’t allowing composers to express themselves to their full potential.
Why do you think our extraordinary percussion traditions, from the tabla and mridangam to folk drumming, remain relatively underrepresented in mainstream global music?
I don’t think that’s entirely true. The late maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, and before him, his father Ustad Alla Rakha, took Indian rhythms and the tabla to international audiences, helping make them a global phenomenon. Similarly, Rajasthani and Keralam folk music have travelled far and wide, giving audiences around the world considerable exposure to our musical traditions and culture.
What you’re referring to isn’t unique to Indian music; the same could be said of flamenco, Brazilian rhythms, and other musical traditions. The global music scene is dominated largely by inane pop music, and its popularity seems to grow with every passing year. I’m clueless as to why. I suspect it has something to do with an inherent laziness and a widespread lack of attention span, both of which contribute to the rise of increasingly banal art.
You’ve collaborated with your daughter Mallika through Superphonic. What is it like to be both a father and a musical collaborator?
It’s fabulous! She’s incredibly talented, and I really enjoy collaborating with her. We really must do more together!
With music education becoming increasingly accessible, how do you think the next generation of drummers differs from yours?
I think the current generation of drummers is fantastic. Their brains are wired differently, and they’re incredibly driven, despite having very few opportunities to express themselves. I think drummers tend to be far more academically inclined than other instrumentalists. We’re a tribe of our own. There’s something primal yet immediate about the way we respond to music and the environment around us.
After nearly five decades in the industry, what still challenges you as a musician?
I wake up every day knowing I’ve been doing this for what feels like forever, and yet I still see a mountain to climb, with something new to explore and learn. That’s how I see life, and that’s how I‘ll continue to live it for as long as I can.
You’re set to perform at Olly Fest in Mumbai this weekend. What can audiences look forward to from your set?
Well, we won’t be performing original compositions at Olly Fest. I’m excited to be sharing the stage with an incredible line-up of artistes as part of The Funk Cartel on 29th November! It’s a tribute to music from the ’60s through to the ’90s, with a particular focus on what came to be known as the Motown sound. Artistes such as Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson were signed to the label.
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