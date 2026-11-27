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My greatest joy, without a doubt, is being on stage. I’ve enjoyed my time in the studio, although I spend less time there now, unless I’m working on my own music, which is what I do most of the time. My music is a deep exploration of my life experiences and everything I’ve learnt along the way. It’s a happy place for me.

Commissioned work can be a tricky space. A lot of minds have to come together for it to be a fulfilling experience. I worked in that space for as long as I felt I could make a difference. But once it became clear that my point of view on the music being created was irrelevant, I decided I no longer wanted to be part of machinery that was devoid of common sense and good taste.