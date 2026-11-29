There is a certain freedom in being able to move between music and acting, but Aaliyah Qureishi, who also performs under the moniker Jhalli, seems equally interested in the stories that can be told through both. An actress known for her roles in Jawan, Bandish Bandits and Netflix's Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, she also has an independent music career that draws-on her training in music and psychology at the University of Southern California. Her musical journey includes the EP Why Should I? (2022) and singles such as Pretty, Mukaddar, Paraye and You and I which featured on the Bandish Bandits soundtrack. Now, she turns to a more expansive form of storytelling with Where the Wild Things Go, an 11-track concept album, of which three songs have already been released. We speak to Aaliyah about the ideas behind the album, the stories connecting its tracks and what listeners can look forward to in the songs yet to be released.