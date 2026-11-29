Actress and musician Aaliyah Qureishi on Where the Wild Things Go, her new concept album
There is a certain freedom in being able to move between music and acting, but Aaliyah Qureishi, who also performs under the moniker Jhalli, seems equally interested in the stories that can be told through both. An actress known for her roles in Jawan, Bandish Bandits and Netflix's Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, she also has an independent music career that draws-on her training in music and psychology at the University of Southern California. Her musical journey includes the EP Why Should I? (2022) and singles such as Pretty, Mukaddar, Paraye and You and I which featured on the Bandish Bandits soundtrack. Now, she turns to a more expansive form of storytelling with Where the Wild Things Go, an 11-track concept album, of which three songs have already been released. We speak to Aaliyah about the ideas behind the album, the stories connecting its tracks and what listeners can look forward to in the songs yet to be released.
Aaliyah takes us through the ideas behind the album and the stories connecting its tracks...
The concept album as a format remains relatively uncommon in Indian pop music. What was the creative vision behind the project?
Truthfully, the plan was never to conform to the standards of Indian pop music. The plan was to innovate in the field of global pop music. As Jack Antonoff, producer for artistes like Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift, has said, singles without an album are like a hallway without a room at the end. How is the audience supposed to enter and taste your world without a full body of cohesive music? All the artistes I admire and some of the greatest artistes of all time have created albums that you can still retreat into, understand their minds and experience their worlds. I suppose it was simply a desire to build a world of my own.
What is the central narrative or idea that holds the album together?
The whole album is essentially a bildungsroman or a hero's jour-ney about finding your authentic voice in a world that constantly offers superficial and numbing advice. I wanted to encapsulate the journey of reconnecting with our wild selves and our inner child. I believe that, as children, we are our truest selves. Then society comes along and gives us inherited rules and fears and we begin shutting down those parts of ourselves that always knew what was best because we want to be good. Through the album, I explore themes of love, death, heartbreak, career insecurity, mysticism, rebirth and divine love.
How did you go about building the sonic identity of the album?
Early on, I made a decision to be led by instinct. I wanted to trust my own taste above all else. Since I produced the music myself, I had a lot of freedom to experiment with sounds and textures that I loved. The album is inspired by the soulful instrumentation of hindustani classical music and the ghazals I loved as a child, particularly those by Ghulam Aliand Jagjit Singh. There's a lot of tabla, sarangi, sitar, santoor and harmonium because the warmth and expressiveness of these instruments are unmatched. There's also a definite influence of 1990s and 2000s Bollywood music, especially the songs Ilgrew up dancing to from early SRK films. I then blended these sonic elements with my western musical training. The melodies and lyrical choices lean towards English pop. I wanted to bring these two worlds together in a way that felt meaningful to me.
With three songs currently out, how much of the larger narrative have you revealed through these releases?
The first three songs are about love lost and redefined. And that's essentially what life often revolves around in your early 20s. But from song four onwards, we move into more existential and mystical territory. Song four is about death and how everything changes after you experience it at close quarters for the first time. It changes your relationship with life. Just to be clear, none of the songs are morbid! And a fun fact: the last song loops back into the first song sonically. So it's less like a line from beginning to end and more like a circle, moving from the beginning to the end and back to the beginning.
Could you give us a glimpse into some of the unreleased tracks?
Song number seven, Real Love is Out There!, is a very screamit-in-your-car kind of pop song, with a lovely message about never settling for someone just because you’re lonely. Where the Wild Things Go, the title track, is soulful and captures the insecurity of being a woman in today’s society, while also serving as a mantra to reconnect with your authentic self. And the last song on the album, Juniper, is insanely catchy and has some really banging advice, if I may say so myself!
Where the Wild Things Go is streaming online.
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