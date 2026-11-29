Shekhar Ravjiani has consistently gifted Bollywood some of its most magical musical moments. Whether composing unforgettable melodies or lending his soothing vocals to a track, the artist knows exactly how to capture romance. To celebrate Shekhar on his birthday, we revisit five swoon-worthy tracks that still mesmerise listeners today.
This soothing track from Hasee Toh Phasee is pure auditory magic. Shekhar pairs beautifully with Chinmayi Sripada to deliver a gentle melody that truly captures the profound beauty of finding your soulmate. Its tender lyrics and minimalist acoustic arrangement make it an absolute staple for any modern romantic Bollywood playlist.
While the movie was highly energetic, this sensuous breezy track provided a gorgeous romantic escape. Shekhar lends a distinctive huskiness to the unplugged rendition that strips away heavy instrumentation in favour of raw emotion. It is a masterclass in vocal restraint that feels intimate, seductive and effortlessly stylish throughout every verse.
Defining teenage romance for an entire generation, this dreamy anthem remains undeniably charming. The gifted musician brings an innocent warmth to the vocals alongside Salim Merchant and Neeti Mohan. With its soft beats and relatable theme, it flawlessly encapsulates those overwhelming feelings of experiencing passionate first love during college years.
A hidden gem in his vocal repertoire, this devastatingly beautiful song shines with melancholic grace. The birthday boy infuses the poetic verses with such sincere vulnerability that it immediately tugs at your heartstrings. It is a quietly powerful ballad celebrating profound love, tragic loss and enduring memories left safely behind.
This acoustic version of an already popular song highlights his uncanny ability to convey deep yearning through subtle vocal inflections. Accompanied primarily by a strumming guitar, the lonely melody evokes the bittersweet pain of missing someone dearly. It remains a comforting favourite for quiet evenings and late night listening sessions.