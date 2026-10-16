Singer Shashaa Tirupati opens up about her new single Raynnn and new EP, Maahirr!

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Raynnn was conceived as the final song on Maahirr. I wanted to work with Amir Khusrau’s poetry on this one. Initially, I’d imagined it as a monsoon release. The taan section right at the end was meant to stay within raag megh, but I eventually wanted it to spill into a few other raags. I didn’t want the song to sit entirely within one domain. It was about exploration, pushing boundaries, breaking loose and leaving a signature of our own. The idea of an EP actually came about when we were three songs in. Despite all three being so emotionally varied, there was a thread tying them together. What began as a single became two songs and eventually a full-blown four-track album. Over the next few months, you’ll hear Heerrr, which is in Punjabi; Kaisay, a thumri in raag bhairavi; and Chakkee, which draws from Kabir. We’ve really plunged into our roots, though sometimes it feels like looking for a needle in a haystack. The more we explore where we come from, the more we realise how endless that source of inspiration can be. We’ve moved through raags, languages, Khusrau and Kabir, meandered between sentiments, voices and tonalities and placed all of that against electronic sound. Over the coming three months, we’ll release our second single, Heerrr, on October 22, followed by the rest of the album, consisting of the two remaining songs.