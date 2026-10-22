What Arijit Singh’s Rs 11.8 lakh concert ticket buys you in Mumbai: Bottle service, personal content managers and more

For the upcoming nine-city India tour celebrating his twenty years in the industry, Arijit Singh is redefining the upper limits of live entertainment economics. While entry-level tiers for his tour open at an accessible Rs 999, the absolute peak of the pricing architecture scales to a staggering Rs 11.8 lakh for a 15-person table package at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Across major metropolitan stops, top-tier tables curated by ticketing partner thumpN routinely hover between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, proving that the market for ultra-exclusive live experiences in India is not just surviving, it is booming.
To understand an Rs 12-lakh ticket, one has to concede that the music is almost secondary to the ecosystem of privilege constructed around it.
The VIP mechanics behind a INR 11.8 lakh ticket
According to Thumpn, the group ticket pricing is set for a set of 15 people and offers partial seating. So in case a group is going Dutch, it breaks down to roughly Rs 78,000 per head. The ticket tier replaces the traditional, sweat-soaked stadium-gig experience with a sort of spatial bubble.
Guests are likely to be ushered into exclusive couch seating designed to mimic an ultra-lounge rather than a concert arena. Expect dedicated entry and exit points, and separate, uncrowded lavatories. The tables come stocked with exclusive gifts and bottle service (Inclusions: 5 Premium Bottles, 3 Luxury Bottles, 48 Beers and 48 Mixers)
There's also 'curated' culinary offerings and dedicated parking (One parking voucher for every 4 guests).
Perhaps the most telling amenity of the digital age is the inclusion of a dedicated content creator. Hired to follow the group, this videographer captures custom Instagram Reels of attendees enjoying the night and delivers them.
Arijit Singh is set for a nine-city Indian tour scheduled for 2027 to mark two decades in the music industry. Running from January through May, the concert series comes shortly after his January announcement to step away from playback singing in favor of independent music projects. Attendees can expect live renditions of his iconic tracks, including ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, ‘Tum Hi Ho’, and ‘Vida Karo’.
High ticket prices have done little to deter buyers, with roughly 60% of top-tier options already claimed. This surge in elite demand aligns with past trends, such as a 40-seat lounge at his Pune gig selling for Rs 16 lakh three years prior.
Projected to pull in around 500,000 fans overall, the tour launches at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 9, proceeding to Chandigarh (Jan 23) and Jaipur (Feb 7). Subsequent stops include Mumbai (Feb 20), Bengaluru (Mar 13), New Delhi (Mar 27), Pune (Apr 10), and Indore (May 1), before concluding in Hyderabad on May 15.
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