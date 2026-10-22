What Arijit Singh’s Rs 11.8 lakh concert ticket buys you in Mumbai: Bottle service, personal content managers and more

For the upcoming nine-city India tour celebrating his twenty years in the industry, Arijit Singh is redefining the upper limits of live entertainment economics. While entry-level tiers for his tour open at an accessible Rs 999, the absolute peak of the pricing architecture scales to a staggering Rs 11.8 lakh for a 15-person table package at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Arijit Singh’s nationwide tour setting a new benchmark for VIP perks?

Across major metropolitan stops, top-tier tables curated by ticketing partner thumpN routinely hover between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, proving that the market for ultra-exclusive live experiences in India is not just surviving, it is booming.

To understand an Rs 12-lakh ticket, one has to concede that the music is almost secondary to the ecosystem of privilege constructed around it.