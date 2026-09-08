DJ Snake on headlining Sunburn Festival 2026: ‘India always brings incredible energy’

Speaking about the same, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “DJ Snake has always shared a special connection with Indian audiences and his multiple visits to the country over the years are a testament to that enduring bond. We’re thrilled to welcome him back to India and bring him to Mumbai as part of Sunburn Festival 2026, giving fans an opportunity to experience one of the world’s most celebrated electronic artists on an even bigger stage.”

“With The Chainsmokers, Sebastian Ingrosso and now DJ Snake, this edition brings together artists who have each shaped the global dance music landscape in their own way. DJ Snake will also be taking the Sunburn Arena stage in Bengaluru as part of his India tour and we look forward to welcoming fans from across India for an unforgettable edition of Sunburn Festival.”

Following the earlier announcement of The Chainsmokers and Sebastian Ingrosso as the festival’s first two headliners, Sunburn Festival 2026 has now added global electronic music star DJ Snake as its third headliner.