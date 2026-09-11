Actor, guitarist and songwriter Moses Koul releases his debut single, Jee Le!

Is that what makes talking to him so easy? There is no great attempt to arrive at the perfect answer, no sense that every sentence needs to become a soundbite. He talks, pauses, laughs, thinks about it and then talks some more. It feels less like an interview and more like a conversation with a friend who happens to have a very good voice and an unusually interesting life. That je ne sais quoi philosophy extends to the music itself. Jee Le may be the opening statement, but it is not a blueprint for everything that follows. Moses describes the four songs using an unexpectedly luxurious analogy. “Let’s take the example of an Armani suit,” the singer says, adding, “Armani has a DNA that no matter the design, no matter the structure, no matter the person wearing it — you can tell when a certain suit is an Armani because there’s a DNA to it.” The four songs, he explains, share that invisible thread. “There is a spine, there is a coherent DNA that’s running throughout the four songs. But sonically, within this EP itself, we will have four very distinct sounds,” he explains.It is a very Moses way of putting it, really. There is style, but there is also substance. The clothes may be beautiful, the face may photograph well, the voice may stop you mid-sentence, but there has to be something underneath it all. The second song, Ek Raat, is already underway and sonically it inhabits a very different world. Yet Moses believes listeners will recognise the same sensibility beneath it. “When I’m making it, however, I have no clue what I’m doing. It’s like a child playing with Lego. You don’t know what you’re building. You’re just kind of connecting the dots and that’s what’s fun for me,” he says. He trusts taste more than formulas. “Every artiste has a taste and they kind of use that taste to guide them in their choices,” he states.