Singer Ananya is rewriting Telugu pop, one romantic melody at a time!

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I think it’s growing now more than ever and I couldn’t be happier. When I set out on this journey to create original music at 15, I was upset at how few Telugu indie songs there were. I loved artistes like Mickey Singh and Arjun, but I didn’t see anyone like that for Telugu music — especially not diaspora Telugu folks. I listened to the Telugu Indie playlist and fell in love with the work of the few artistes creating independent music back then. Now, with music creation being more accessible and singers wanting to express their own original ideas, I’m seeing a massive rise in independent Telugu music. It’s an exciting time — fitting, too, that the vision I had seven years back is manifesting just as the market is changing and demand for independent music is rising. I was always told no one cares enough about Telugu indie and that people only listen to Tollywood music. I always felt strongly against that. People are finally waking up and creating independently and so many more people are listening now — and that’s beautiful.