Hamsa: Rajit Kapur and Shweta Tripathi bring Kashmir’s human story to the stage

Kashmir’s story is often told through the language of conflict, politics and loss. But behind every headline are people whose lives, relationships and dreams are altered by circumstances beyond their control. It is this deeply human side of the region that Hamsa, written by Asad Hussain and directed by Rajit Kapur, brings to the stage. Drawing on the story of Norwegian tourist Hans Christian Ostro, the play explores the emotional cost of conflict through one man’s experiences, opening up a larger story of grief, vulnerability and resilience.

Presented by Saransh Productions as part of the Prithvi Theatre Festival 2026, the play features Shweta Tripathi, Shernaz Patel, Sadiya Siddiqui, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Ahuja and Rajit Kapur. In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, Kapur and Tripathi open up about what drew them to the story, its emotional weight and the process of bringing it to the stage.