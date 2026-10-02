Dead On Arrival explores the conversations couples often leave unsaid

In The Auto Productions is an emerging production house that aims to build a repertoire of honest, meaningful and reflective stories such as Flat No 21035 — a dark comedy thriller; Behind Closed Doors — a social issues drama; and Dead On Arrival — a contemporary drama on the dynamics of marital relationships. While Dead On Arrival is written by Akaash Jayaram — the founder of In The Auto Productions — who also directed and acted in the production house’s first show at Atta Galatta; its second show of the same play this weekend will see Akash Subramanian taking over as writer, director and actor.

Exploring love and marriage

The play is about Minu and Sumith — a couple who have been married for eight years. Their relationship externally appears to be filled with mutual love, but internally faces a dearth of it, with nothing substantial left to feel for each other. It moves between one unbearable night and the eight years that built it. The title literally and metaphorically encapsulates the functional state the marriage reaches — something that spills off even before it arrives. They live under the same roof, lost in a world of their own. Unexpressed thoughts and feelings are suppressed to the point of alienation, only to feel surprised at their intensity when they are finally brought to light.