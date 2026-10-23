Exploring hunger and identity: Meghna Roy Choudhury’s solo play with live cooking, 'Kheyechish?', arrives in Bengaluru

A

So, the play grew from long-standing questions that had been bothering me. I had been watching what was happening around me and it all came to a head one night when I broke down. When I moved to Mumbai and was working in a play, I watched my colleagues and how they would not eat, which I now understand as directing a play — the shame of saying that I was hungry. I was questioning what I knew: choosing this profession was a privileged choice, but does that mean this hunger is not valid? That was the whole question. Then I started researching the Bengal famine and how people would beg for fana, the starch water; and how aloo posto came into play because of the British forcing Indians to grow food crops. There was a huge communication gap between parents and us about our struggles in theatre and with this play, I wanted to close that gap. I wanted to create something for them, the parents who are at home and don’t know what their children are going through.