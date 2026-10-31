Chennai thriller 'Necks and Glasses' delves into the ordinary and the horrific

Can a man be frightening without looking the part? Could he even seem perfectly ordinary? In Thespian en’s Necks and Glasses, playwright Harry MacLure wants to see how long an audience can sit with that discomfort. His Chennai-set monologue follows a serial killer’s mind, moving between the ordinary and the horrific without offering viewers the reassurance of a neat explanation. “The spark was purely theatrical,” Harry says. “I wanted to see if a single actor, using nothing but his voice and words, could make an audience in Chennai feel terrified, conflicted, and completely captivated.”

Exploring the mind of a serial killer: Necks and Glasses brings unsettling theatre to chennai

The city is not merely a backdrop. Harry describes Chennai as “a city of closed doors and deep-seated domestic discretion”, where public propriety can coexist with private anxieties. He wanted the thriller to inhabit the space between the two. Its protagonist, he says, is not the familiar “Evil Genius” mastermind of popular screen portrayals, but a man driven by compulsion and internal fantasy.

For actor Ajit Chitturi, getting inside this man’s head meant beginning much earlier, with the child he once was. “Playing that part is the beginning to what follows very easily later as he grows up,” he says. The childhood scenes, the character’s attempts to explain himself, and his fixation on girls wearing glasses became important points of entry.

Yet Ajit was conscious of the danger of making a violent character too compelling. The script took months to prepare for performance, and he made a point of stepping away from the role during rehearsals. Harry’s writing helped, he says, because it moves “back and forth, almost non-linear, alternating between the killer and his humane side.” That structure prevented him from dealing with the character’s darkness alone.

Neither man is interested in reproducing the familiar screen version of a serial killer. Ajit is emphatic about avoiding imitation. “Any actor who believes in originality resists conventions,” he says. His approach is to build the role from the text and rehearsals.