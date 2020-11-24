The actor is gearing up for this film directed by Dhiraj Kumar

Bolly heartthrob Pulkit Samrat, who was recently seen in Taish, is all set to shoot for his next film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed.

Suswagatam Khushamadeed is part of a two-movie deal that Pulkit signed with Meta4films & Insite India production house and it is slated to go on floors soon. Hence the actor has already started preparing for his role.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared a picture along with his team from a reading session as he begins to prep for his upcoming project and captioned it “New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!”

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, Suswagatam Khushamadeed is written by Manish Kishore. The plot around social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. It will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra and will be co-produced by Yellow Ant Productions.

Though Pulkit is the lead, the female lead and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

Pulkit also has a theatrical release for Haathi Mere Saathi next year in January. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.