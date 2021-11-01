Krystle D'Souza joins Visfot cast

We had recently reported about Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh starring in a new film titled Visfot. Popular television actor Krystle D'Souza, who recently made her Bollywood debut, has been roped in as the female lead. She will be seen as Fardeen Khan's pair in the film. Priya Bapat is the other female lead.

Talking about the film, Krystle says, "There is no greater thrill as an actor than being called on to be a part of a fantastic script. That's what this film is for me and I am so incredibly grateful to Bhushan sir and Sanjay sir. The story is such a roller coaster ride filled with twists and turns."

She adds, "I am also kicked to be sharing screen space with the ever so charming Fardeen Khan and the solid Riteish Deshmukh. These actors are so different from each other and there's so much to lap up from them individually when we work together and shooting this will be a fun ride".

Directed by Kookie Gulati, Visfot is the official remake of Rock, Paper and Scissors (2012), Venezuela's entry for the Academy Awards that year under the Best Foreign Language film category.