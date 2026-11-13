Amitabh Bachchan has a special message for KBC viewers as he returns to the hot seat

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for their prayers

The promo also features a contestant enquiring about the actor's health as he takes his place on the hotseat. Responding in his characteristic warm manner, Amitabh turns the question around and asks the contestant how he is doing. When the latter assures him that he is well, the actor responds with a smile, “Agar aap theek hain, toh hum bhi theek hain” (If you are doing well, then I am doing well too).

Amitabh also expresses gratitude to viewers for keeping him in their thoughts and prayers.

"With all your love, prayers and blessings, I am here once again. With the same enthusiasm, the same smile and absolutely brand-new episodes," he says.

Why was KBC 18's shooting paused?

The shooting schedule of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 was temporarily interrupted after reports emerged that Amitabh was unwell. The actor had also informed his fans about taking a break from his regular social media updates after being advised to prioritise rest and recovery.

During his absence, Sony Entertainment Television filled the broadcast slots with repeat telecasts of older episodes of the game show.

When will new episodes of KBC 18 air?

With Amitabh back on the sets, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 is preparing to return with a fresh batch of episodes. The new episodes will begin airing on Monday, November 16, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.