CD Projekt Red turns to AI voice tech for New Witcher 3 expansion, with one crucial caveat

More than a decade after The Witcher 3 originally debuted, CD Projekt Red is turning to artificial intelligence to solve a delicate casting dilemma for the game's upcoming expansion, Songs of the Past. Because Geralt’s Polish voice actor, Jacek Rozenek, experienced a life-altering stroke in 2019, the studio is utilising the AI vocal software Respeecher to bridge the gap between his current voice and his original 2014 performance.

AI is helping Geralt’s Polish voice actor return to The Witcher 3

As per Game File, Rozenek’s stroke temporarily robbed him of his speech, and he needed years of gruelling rehabilitation to recover. Although he managed to record a handful of lines for the 2022 next-gen update, the sessions left him deeply fatigued. Developers were determined to keep the iconic actor in the role for the new content, but faced a significant hurdle.

Rozenek’s vocal pitch has dropped considerably since the base game's production, creating a jarring mismatch for dialogue set within the same timeline.