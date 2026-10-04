GTA 6 gets 18+ PEGI rating with graphic violence, substance use, and sexual content

European ratings board PEGI briefly pulled back the curtain on Grand Theft Auto VI, slapping the title with an uncompromising 18+ rating before swiftly scrubbing the listing from its database. The leak, which landed right on the heels of the game's official ESRB "Mature" classification offered a surprisingly explicit preview of Rockstar’s upcoming November release.

Among the standout revelations were mechanics allowing players to freely snort cocaine on demand, along with depictions of decapitation, graphic violence, and fetish-heavy sexual content.

Deleted European classification offers a surprisingly detailed look at Vice City's graphic gore

Before the page was wiped, the detailed summary also offered rare narrative confirmation; Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos have been named as the central duo. The plot reportedly centres on the pair spiralling deeper into Vice City’s underworld following a botched heist, pairing familiar franchise chaos with an unprecedented level of unfiltered mature themes.