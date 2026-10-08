Bethesda’s Fallout is getting a $13,999 pinball machine

Both the Premium and Limited Edition tables feature a Fat Man-inspired launcher that activates a shooting-gallery sequence involving some of the franchise's familiar enemies, including Radscorpions, Ghouls and Raiders.

The machines have been developed by Stern Pinball, with designer Keith Elwin behind the table. Rather than drawing exclusively from the games, the design takes significant inspiration from Amazon's Fallout television adaptation. Characters including Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul and Maximus are incorporated into the experience, giving the table a distinctly TV-series-era identity.

The Limited Edition is aimed mainly at collectors. Its Vault-Tec yellow finish is paired with upgraded audio and lighting, additional RGB LEDs, a sculpted Deathclaw kickback and a Magna-Flip Vault playfield. The result is less like a conventional home arcade machine and more like a $13,999 centerpiece for a serious Fallout collection.

Of course, the price is likely to be the biggest hurdle for casual fans. While Stern's Fallout table offers an elaborate physical interpretation of the franchise, some fans may find it difficult to ignore the fact that Bethesda still hasn't announced Fallout 5. With Fallout 76 continuing to receive updates and ongoing speculation around potential remasters, the pinball machine arrives at an interesting moment for the franchise.

The new Fallout pinball machines are available to order through Stern Pinball, with the three editions aimed at home arcades, collectors and dedicated fans of the wasteland.