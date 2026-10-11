Naruto gets new anime series as Masashi Kishimoto announces Shadow Rising manga

The announcements were made Saturday at a Naruto panel at New York Comic Con, where attendees got their first glimpse of the upcoming manga, “Shadow Rising.” The reveal came in a teaser video at the close of the session, with further details promised at Jump Festa 2027 in December.

The panel also featured a message from Destin Daniel Cretton, director of the upcoming live-action “Naruto” film, offering a fresh tease of the project.

“When we kicked off our worldwide search for Team 7 this summer, I talked about what an honor it is to bring Kishimoto-sensei’s incredible world and characters to life,” Cretton wrote.

“The further we get into making this film, the more excited I am about what we’re creating. What I’ve always loved about Naruto is that he’s the character who might normally get sidelined as a sidekick. He’s excitable, he tries too hard, and people underestimate him. But he has an incredible heart. No matter how many times he fails or gets knocked down, he never stops believing in himself or fighting for the people he loves. That spirit is at the heart of the story we’re telling."

"These characters mean so much to so many people, myself included, and I carry that with me as we make this film. We’re approaching the world, relationships, and journeys Kishimoto-sensei created with a lot of care, and we want to capture what makes ‘Naruto’ so special. We’re hard at work and will have more to share soon. Until then, thank you for your passion, your patience, and for being along for the ride. I can’t wait for you to see what’s ahead!”