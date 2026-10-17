Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4: Launch schedule, early access, storage, and pre-orders

The full rollout of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2026. However, players who choose to pre-purchase the game digitally can jump into the action early through staggered release windows. The early access rollout begins with the single-player story campaign on Friday, October 16, 2026, followed by early entry into the DMZ mode on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

These early access perks are exclusive to digital standard and Vault edition pre-orders, leaving physical disc editions out of the early rollout. Regarding exact launch times, PC players can expect the full title to unlock globally at midnight local time on launch day.

Specific unlock schedules across PC digital storefronts, including Steam, Battle.net, and the Xbox app, along with specific console launch timing for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, remain pending official confirmation from Activision.