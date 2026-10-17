Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4: Launch schedule, early access, storage, and pre-orders

The full rollout of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2026. However, players who choose to pre-purchase the game digitally can jump into the action early through staggered release windows. The early access rollout begins with the single-player story campaign on Friday, October 16, 2026, followed by early entry into the DMZ mode on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.
These early access perks are exclusive to digital standard and Vault edition pre-orders, leaving physical disc editions out of the early rollout. Regarding exact launch times, PC players can expect the full title to unlock globally at midnight local time on launch day.
Specific unlock schedules across PC digital storefronts, including Steam, Battle.net, and the Xbox app, along with specific console launch timing for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, remain pending official confirmation from Activision.
Preload Windows and storage requirements
Preloading for PC players begins on Thursday, October 15, 2026, rolling out globally across key time zones: 9:00 AM PT, 12:00 PM EDT, 5:00 PM BST, 6:00 PM CEST, and 3:00 AM AEDT on Friday, October 16.
Official system requirements confirm that the PC version requires an SSD with at least 115GB of free space at launch, though future post-launch updates will demand additional capacity.
Console preload dates and exact file sizes for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 have not yet been finalised. In terms of platform availability, Modern Warfare 4 represents a complete transition to current-generation systems, launching on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 while entirely dropping support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The game will not be available on any tier of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass at launch, with inclusion planned for select tiers at an unannounced future date. Digital purchases on Xbox platforms do, however, support Xbox Play Anywhere across Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Edition options and upgrade paths
Players looking to purchase can choose between three distinct editions. The Digital Standard Edition ($69.99 / £69.99) includes the full base game, digital pre-order bonuses, campaign early access, and a path to upgrade to the Vault Edition later. The top-tier Digital Vault Edition ($99.99 / £99.99) offers the complete base game alongside two Operator Packs, the Signature Weapon Collection, a one-season BlackCell pass, and the DMZ Deployment Bonus.
Finally, the Physical Standard Edition ($69.99 / £69.99) provides the base game for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but excludes campaign early access and cannot be upgraded to the Vault Edition. The stand-alone Vault Edition upgrade for digital standard owners is priced at $30.
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