Hideo Kojima to reprise Cyberpunk 2077 role in Edgerunners Season 2

It's no secret Hideo Kojima loves his cameo moment. He is set to voice his Cyberpunk character once again in Edgerunners Season 2. He will reprise the role of Hideyoshi Oshima, the braindance director originally seen at Konpeki Plaza during V’s high-stakes biochip heist in Cyberpunk 2077.
"You may remember seeing him in Konpeki Plaza during The Heist in 2077. Now, the renowned braindance director is making another appearance in Night City," reads the announcement from the official Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Twitter account.
Hideyoshi Oshima first appeared in Cyberpunk 2077 during "The Heist" mission at Konpeki Plaza, where players could find him seated near the back discussing his work. In the game, he works as a producer of braindance, a technology that allows users to record and relive another person's experiences, thoughts, and emotions.
It is still unclear how prominent his role will be in the new season, ranging anywhere from a minor cameo to a more significant appearance.
After the news went public, CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michal Nowakowski shared a tweet saying, "Always a pleasure to work with Hideo Kojima."
Kojima hinted not long ago that he will be making several cameo appearances across a range of media formats.
"Directors and others have asked me to [appear]. One is a big live-action movie and [the other] is a major anime title," Kojima said during an appearance on radio show KOJI10.
Kojima also added, "I don't like playing myself. That happens a lot. I'd rather play a detective or something."
Kojima is currently developing two project titles: the horror game OD and Physint, a spiritual successor to Metal Gear that moved to the Xbox platform following its unexpected cancellation by PlayStation in September. Meanwhile, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 20.