Hideo Kojima to reprise Cyberpunk 2077 role in Edgerunners Season 2

It's no secret Hideo Kojima loves his cameo moment. He is set to voice his Cyberpunk character once again in Edgerunners Season 2. He will reprise the role of Hideyoshi Oshima, the braindance director originally seen at Konpeki Plaza during V’s high-stakes biochip heist in Cyberpunk 2077.

"You may remember seeing him in Konpeki Plaza during The Heist in 2077. Now, the renowned braindance director is making another appearance in Night City," reads the announcement from the official Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Twitter account.

Hideo Kojima’s Edgerunners comeback arrives October 20

Hideyoshi Oshima first appeared in Cyberpunk 2077 during "The Heist" mission at Konpeki Plaza, where players could find him seated near the back discussing his work. In the game, he works as a producer of braindance, a technology that allows users to record and relive another person's experiences, thoughts, and emotions.

It is still unclear how prominent his role will be in the new season, ranging anywhere from a minor cameo to a more significant appearance.