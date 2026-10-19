Jujutsu Kaisen studio boss weighs AI’s role in anime amid growing industry backlash

"Quality that moves people emotionally can only come from human beings – it has to be people who create it. That is my fundamental belief."

Otsuka explained his approach to choosing artistic tools, clarifying that his goal is to boost efficiency rather than strip creative control away from human artists.

Although projects like Banana Fish previously faced backlash for incorporating AI voice tracks (which were later pulled), anime industry executives have recently shifted toward strongly opposing generative AI.

For instance, Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Purini noted that steering clear of AI in anime is relatively easy, while director Toma Kimura confirmed his Ghost in the Shell remake was created completely without generative AI. Meanwhile, MAPPA remains focused on its heavy workload, with new seasons of both Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen currently in development.