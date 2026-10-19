Jujutsu Kaisen studio boss weighs AI’s role in anime amid growing industry backlash

MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka sees AI as a practical tool but insists that true creativity must originate from humans. The head of the studio behind hit anime like Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen a realistic stance AnimeCorner on incorporating technology without replacing human artistry.
"Whether it’s digital tools, 3D, or indeed AI – to me, all of these are ultimately tools, and nothing more than tools," Otsuka said.
"Quality that moves people emotionally can only come from human beings – it has to be people who create it. That is my fundamental belief."
Otsuka explained his approach to choosing artistic tools, clarifying that his goal is to boost efficiency rather than strip creative control away from human artists.
Although projects like Banana Fish previously faced backlash for incorporating AI voice tracks (which were later pulled), anime industry executives have recently shifted toward strongly opposing generative AI.
For instance, Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Purini noted that steering clear of AI in anime is relatively easy, while director Toma Kimura confirmed his Ghost in the Shell remake was created completely without generative AI. Meanwhile, MAPPA remains focused on its heavy workload, with new seasons of both Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen currently in development.