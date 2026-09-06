Harry Potter reboot: 5 moments that are straight out of the books

With a new vision, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the HBO Max series will soon debut on our screens. While viewers may feel nostalgic for the iconic film series, it is interesting to note how much of the films very actually inaccurate in detailing on screen while adapting from the books.
Amid the larger backlash the series has faced around the casting of the character of snape, it is also interesting to note that from the recently released two and a half minute long trailer, there are actually many moments that already highlight how the series is taking a step closer towards keeping their promise of a faithful adaption of this iconic book series. The first season of this show will adapt the first book that shares the same name (unlike the film — Harry Potter and the Socerer's Stone). Taking a detailed look into this teaser trailer, we've done the leg work of listing out exact moments from the trailer that prove that this series is already doing good on the faithful adaptaition promise.
Harry, Ron and Hermione alongside Neville Longbottom encounter the Fluffy the Dog, the three-headed dog that was locked up in the third-floor corridor in Hogwarts. This is a more accurate depiction of the scene from the books which is altered in the 2001 movie where Neville's presence is mising
A specific scene in the previously released teaser highlights the lengths to which the Dursleys would go to deal with Harry's magical happenings. The scene in the teaser shows Aunt Petunia cutting Harry's hair aggressively and in frustration. This is a direct adaptation of the scene from the book, where she cuts his hair, leaving only a small portion at the front of his head as a means to cover the scar on his forehead.
Before Harry recieves his letter to join Hogwarts, Harry endures a variety of bullying in various environments, including the school scene, as shown in the previous trailer. This is another accurate book depiction where Dudley and his gang in school selectively pick on Harry, which visceraly depicts the various details of his dynamic with Dudley.
Before Hermione meets Harry and Ron in the Hogwarts Express, the book describes her roaming inside the train navigating its coaches and sections to look for Neville’s pet toad, Trevor. The first few seconds of the second teaser trailer highlights her interactions with different students aboard the train accurately depicting this scene from the pages.
Unlike the film, the series' trailer hints at a more book-accurate depiction of Harry's encounter with the Mirror of Erised. When Harry touches the Mirror, the reflection of a larger group of people is visible in the trailer. This is a hint at the description in the book which highlights that the mirror actually presents the vision of Harry's entire family inncluding extended relations, a detail limited to only his parents in the films.