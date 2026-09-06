Harry Potter reboot: 5 moments that are straight out of the books

With a new vision, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the HBO Max series will soon debut on our screens. While viewers may feel nostalgic for the iconic film series, it is interesting to note how much of the films very actually inaccurate in detailing on screen while adapting from the books.

Amid the larger backlash the series has faced around the casting of the character of snape, it is also interesting to note that from the recently released two and a half minute long trailer, there are actually many moments that already highlight how the series is taking a step closer towards keeping their promise of a faithful adaption of this iconic book series. The first season of this show will adapt the first book that shares the same name (unlike the film — Harry Potter and the Socerer's Stone). Taking a detailed look into this teaser trailer, we've done the leg work of listing out exact moments from the trailer that prove that this series is already doing good on the faithful adaptaition promise.