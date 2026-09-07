72nd National Film Awards ceremony likely to move from Delhi to Gujarat

The National Film Awards are set for a major break from tradition this year. For the first time in decades, the prestigious ceremony is expected to be held outside New Delhi, with Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, home to the Statue of Unity, likely to host the 72nd edition.

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to present the awards during her visit to Gujarat later this month. According to reports, Ekta Nagar is likely to be included in her itinerary, where she could confer the honours on this year's winners.

National Film Awards likely to leave Delhi for the first time

The proposed move marks a significant shift from the ceremony's long-established tradition. The National Film Awards have traditionally been presented in New Delhi, with recent editions being held at Vigyan Bhawan and the President presenting the honours to the winners.