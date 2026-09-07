72nd National Film Awards ceremony likely to move from Delhi to Gujarat

The National Film Awards are set for a major break from tradition this year. For the first time in decades, the prestigious ceremony is expected to be held outside New Delhi, with Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, home to the Statue of Unity, likely to host the 72nd edition.
President Droupadi Murmu is expected to present the awards during her visit to Gujarat later this month. According to reports, Ekta Nagar is likely to be included in her itinerary, where she could confer the honours on this year's winners.
The proposed move marks a significant shift from the ceremony's long-established tradition. The National Film Awards have traditionally been presented in New Delhi, with recent editions being held at Vigyan Bhawan and the President presenting the honours to the winners.
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi in July. The awards recognised films released in 2024, with Article 370 named Best Feature Film and Yami Gautam winning the Best Actress award. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan jointly won Best Actor for their performances in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively.
This year's winners also include Randeep Hooda, who was named Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Kalki 2898 AD won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
The possible choice of Ekta Nagar as the venue is particularly notable given the location's association with the Statue of Unity, one of Gujarat's biggest landmarks and the world's tallest statue. The connection is also interesting because filmmaker Aanand L Rai won Best Direction in the non-feature category this year for Statue of Unity – Ekta Ka Prateek.
The National Film Awards were first presented in 1954, and Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan has become closely associated with the ceremony over the years. Moving the 72nd edition to Gujarat would therefore mark a notable departure from the format and venue that audiences and the film industry have long associated with India's most prestigious film honours.
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