World of Warcraft: Forever: What Blizzard’s new Classic Plus experience means

Blizzard is taking Classic World of Warcraft in a new direction.
At BlizzCon 2026, the company announced World of Warcraft: Forever, a new version of the MMO that stays within the original game's level-60 era but continues to add new places, stories and activities.
The concept is aimed squarely at players who want to remain in classic Azeroth without being asked to replay the same journey forever. Instead of moving through World of Warcraft's familiar expansion timeline, this version will keep building on the world players already know.
Blizzard's answer to Classic Plus
For years, World of Warcraft players have discussed the idea of a "Classic Plus" experience — one that preserves the appeal of the original game while introducing entirely new content.
WoW Forever appears to be Blizzard's version of that idea.
The game will not follow the usual pattern of moving players from one expansion to another. Instead, Blizzard plans to keep the action within the original World of Warcraft setting and expand that world over time.
That means the level cap will remain at 60, even as Azeroth gets bigger.
Blizzard is presenting WoW Forever as a separate branch of the franchise, existing alongside both Modern WoW and the current Classic experience.
WoW Forever release date and beta
World of Warcraft: Forever will launch on November 4, 2026, while players will get an earlier opportunity to try it through a beta beginning September 17.
There will be plenty of new content waiting at launch. Blizzard says players can expect more than 1,000 quests, three new zones, nine dungeons and two raids.
The new version will also introduce a battleground, fresh skills and talents, reputations, pets and updated visuals.
New locations include Mount Hyjal, Zephras Isle, and Riverglades, while some familiar parts of Azeroth will also receive expanded versions.
At launch, players can expect more than 1,000 new quests, three new zones, nine new dungeons, two new raids, a new battleground, additional skills and talents, new reputations and pets, visual upgrades to the world and a new playable race
The Skyborne Elves
The Skyborne Elves are among the biggest additions coming to WoW Forever.
The new playable race is part of Blizzard's effort to introduce something genuinely new without dramatically changing the identity of Classic World of Warcraft.
The reveal trailer also hinted at a larger version of Azeroth than players experienced in the original game. Previously unexplored or inaccessible locations, including the World Tree Nordrassil, are set to become part of the adventure. Players will also get to visit a new kingdom located in the skies.
Why the level cap is staying at 60
The decision not to raise the level cap could be one of WoW Forever's defining features.
Most major World of Warcraft expansions have traditionally pushed players towards a new level cap and a new stage of progression. WoW Forever is taking a different route.
Rather than making players leave old content behind and chase increasingly higher levels, Blizzard intends to add more experiences around the existing level-60 game.
In other words, Azeroth will grow sideways rather than upwards.
For players who have always preferred the atmosphere and structure of vanilla WoW, that could make Forever feel like an alternate future for the original game — one where Classic Azeroth never stops evolving.
The first beta begins on September 17, with the full version scheduled to arrive on November 4, 2026.