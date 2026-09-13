World of Warcraft: Forever: What Blizzard’s new Classic Plus experience means

WoW Forever appears to be Blizzard's version of that idea.

The game will not follow the usual pattern of moving players from one expansion to another. Instead, Blizzard plans to keep the action within the original World of Warcraft setting and expand that world over time.

That means the level cap will remain at 60, even as Azeroth gets bigger.

Blizzard is presenting WoW Forever as a separate branch of the franchise, existing alongside both Modern WoW and the current Classic experience.

WoW Forever release date and beta

World of Warcraft: Forever will launch on November 4, 2026, while players will get an earlier opportunity to try it through a beta beginning September 17.

There will be plenty of new content waiting at launch. Blizzard says players can expect more than 1,000 quests, three new zones, nine dungeons and two raids.

The new version will also introduce a battleground, fresh skills and talents, reputations, pets and updated visuals.

New locations include Mount Hyjal, Zephras Isle, and Riverglades, while some familiar parts of Azeroth will also receive expanded versions.

At launch, players can expect more than 1,000 new quests, three new zones, nine new dungeons, two new raids, a new battleground, additional skills and talents, new reputations and pets, visual upgrades to the world and a new playable race