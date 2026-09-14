Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 set for Netflix release; here's how to watch it in India

After a blockbuster run in cinemas around the world, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1 is finally making its way to streaming platforms. The film, which pushes Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps into one of the most decisive chapters of their battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, is set to reach audiences at home across multiple markets.

However, where fans can watch the film depends on where they live. While Netflix is preparing to bring the movie to viewers in the US and several other international regions, Indian audiences already have access to it through Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 streaming date in US and India

Netflix has confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1 will start streaming in the US on September 28. The film is also expected to arrive in several international markets on the same day.

The release plan is different for India. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Part 1 is streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll for Indian audiences. The platform began offering the film from July 28 at 8:30 PM IST.

Viewers can choose between the original Japanese version with English subtitles and several dubbed versions. Hindi, Tamil and Telugu are among the Indian-language options available, while the film has also been released in English, French, German, Italian, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Catalan, Russian, Thai and Polish.