Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 set for Netflix release; here's how to watch it in India

After a blockbuster run in cinemas around the world, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1 is finally making its way to streaming platforms. The film, which pushes Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps into one of the most decisive chapters of their battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, is set to reach audiences at home across multiple markets.
However, where fans can watch the film depends on where they live. While Netflix is preparing to bring the movie to viewers in the US and several other international regions, Indian audiences already have access to it through Crunchyroll.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 streaming date in US and India
Netflix has confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1 will start streaming in the US on September 28. The film is also expected to arrive in several international markets on the same day.
The release plan is different for India. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Part 1 is streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll for Indian audiences. The platform began offering the film from July 28 at 8:30 PM IST.
Viewers can choose between the original Japanese version with English subtitles and several dubbed versions. Hindi, Tamil and Telugu are among the Indian-language options available, while the film has also been released in English, French, German, Italian, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Catalan, Russian, Thai and Polish.
The streaming giant announced the release date through its official social media channels, building anticipation around the next major confrontation between Muzan Kibutsuji and the Demon Slayer Corps.
For fans who missed the film during its theatrical run—or those hoping to revisit its biggest battles—the digital release marks the first major opportunity to watch the film from home.
What is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle about?
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, Infinity Castle – Part 1 continues the story after the events of the Hashira Training Arc.
The movie launches a three-part film adaptation of the Infinity Castle storyline from Koyoharu Gotouge's hugely popular manga. Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers are drawn into the shifting and mysterious Infinity Castle, where their long-running conflict with Muzan enters a far more dangerous phase.
Inside the castle, the Demon Slayer Corps must face Muzan and the powerful Upper Rank demons, setting the stage for some of the franchise's most consequential battles.
For Tanjiro, the events of the Infinity Castle arc bring him closer to the climax of his journey and the final stage of the Demon Slayers' war against Muzan. The storyline is among the most significant arcs in the original manga, which made its arrival on screen one of the most eagerly awaited moments in the franchise.
The film has since attracted particular attention for its large-scale animation, elaborate fight sequences and emotional storylines involving several major characters.
A box office phenomenon
The scale of Infinity Castle's theatrical success made it one of the defining anime releases of 2025.
According to Variety, the film remained in Japanese cinemas for an extraordinary 266 days, selling nearly 27.4 million tickets and collecting approximately ¥40.21 billion, or around $271 million, in the country.
Its success was not limited to Japan. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing anime film of 2025 and broke records in North America, where it emerged as both the highest-grossing Japanese film and the region's highest-grossing anime release. Its popularity even led to a limited theatrical re-release in North America.
The film's run also extended into awards season. Infinity Castle received nominations in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category at the Golden Globe Awards and the Producers Guild of America Awards, while also making the BAFTA Awards longlist for Best Animated Film.
Yet, despite its enormous commercial success, Infinity Castle did not surpass the biggest anime box office hit in Japanese history. That distinction continues to belong to another film from the franchise: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.
Now, with Infinity Castle – Part 1 preparing to arrive on Netflix in the US while remaining available on Crunchyroll in India, the first chapter of Tanjiro's climactic battle is set to find an even wider audience beyond the big screen.