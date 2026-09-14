Kingdom Hearts X Fortnite crossover is here: Everything players need to know

Fortnite has spent years turning its Battle Royale island into a meeting point for some of gaming's biggest franchises. Characters from across the video game world have already made their way into the game, and the latest addition is one that fans have been waiting for since the start of the current season.

After facing delays, the long-teased Kingdom Hearts collaboration is finally set to arrive this week, with Sora joining Fortnite as a playable skin alongside his signature Keyblade.

Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts is finally live after a frustrating delay

The crossover fits neatly into the direction of Chapter 7 Season 4, a season built around gaming culture and hacking. Although the season is still relatively young, its mix of collaborations, new items, and nostalgic locations has already made it one of Fortnite's more memorable recent chapters.

The Battle Pass may not have delivered as many video game crossover characters as some fans had hoped, but the Item Shop has been far more active. Characters including Crash Bandicoot and Spyro have already joined the game, with Epic Games continuing to expand Fortnite's roster of gaming icons.

The official Fortnite account recently shared a teaser offering fans a detailed look at the Kingdom Hearts protagonist and his Keyblade. The posts also featured references to Roxas, Kairi and Riku, three other major characters from the Kingdom Hearts universe.