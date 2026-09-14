Kingdom Hearts X Fortnite crossover is here: Everything players need to know

Fortnite has spent years turning its Battle Royale island into a meeting point for some of gaming's biggest franchises. Characters from across the video game world have already made their way into the game, and the latest addition is one that fans have been waiting for since the start of the current season.
After facing delays, the long-teased Kingdom Hearts collaboration is finally set to arrive this week, with Sora joining Fortnite as a playable skin alongside his signature Keyblade.
The crossover fits neatly into the direction of Chapter 7 Season 4, a season built around gaming culture and hacking. Although the season is still relatively young, its mix of collaborations, new items, and nostalgic locations has already made it one of Fortnite's more memorable recent chapters.
The Battle Pass may not have delivered as many video game crossover characters as some fans had hoped, but the Item Shop has been far more active. Characters including Crash Bandicoot and Spyro have already joined the game, with Epic Games continuing to expand Fortnite's roster of gaming icons.
The official Fortnite account recently shared a teaser offering fans a detailed look at the Kingdom Hearts protagonist and his Keyblade. The posts also featured references to Roxas, Kairi and Riku, three other major characters from the Kingdom Hearts universe.
Their inclusion does not confirm that they are getting Fortnite skins. However, the references have sparked speculation that Epic Games could have more planned for the collaboration. Until now, Sora was believed to be the only character expected to arrive as part of the crossover.
When will Kingdom Hearts cosmetics arrive in Fortnite?
Epic Games has confirmed that the Kingdom Hearts cosmetics are coming this week but has yet to reveal the complete rollout schedule.
A Fortnite update is scheduled for Thursday, September 17, and that patch could offer the clearest indication of when the collaboration will go live.
The update is expected to add the relevant Kingdom Hearts content to the game's files, after which Sora's skin and other cosmetic bundles could arrive in the Item Shop.
They may become available after the update's downtime ends or when the Item Shop refreshes at 8 pm ET.
Epic Games could also choose to hold back further details until the update is underway, meaning players may have to wait until Thursday to find out exactly what the crossover includes.
Fortnite's changing season and what comes next
The arrival of Kingdom Hearts comes at an interesting time for Fortnite. The game's previous season was widely regarded by many players as one of its strongest, while reactions to the current season have been more divided.
One point of debate has been the game's Pokémon-like Sprites. Players appear split over whether the creatures have run their course and should be removed or whether Epic Games should refresh and rework them to keep the mechanic interesting.
Player numbers have also reportedly fallen slightly from the highs seen during the summer, though Fortnite is already looking ahead to the packed final months of the year.
October will bring back the game's annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares. Meanwhile, players have spotted what appears to be a work-in-progress building on the current Battle Royale island that looks suspiciously similar to something from Five Nights at Freddy's, potentially hinting at another collaboration.
Beyond Halloween, rumours have also begun circulating about Fortnite's next mini-season. The game has previously used month-long mini-seasons to shake up its format, and One Piece is now being tipped as a possible part of the November plans.
With Sora about to enter the game, however, Fortnite fans have plenty to focus on before the next wave of rumours becomes reality.
Meanwhile, the wider Kingdom Hearts franchise is also preparing for its next chapter. Kingdom Hearts 4 remains in development at Square Enix for PC and consoles and is currently expected to arrive next year.