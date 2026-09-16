Tom Holland becomes highest-grossing actor in history after $15.5 billion box office haul: Report

His three previous Spider-Man films each earned more than $800 million, with Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home both surpassing the $1 billion mark. He has also appeared in two of Marvel’s biggest blockbusters, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Across his filmography, Holland’s movies have now accumulated around $15.5 billion globally. That puts him ahead of Saldaña, whose films have generated more than $15.4 billion. Saldaña’s total was built through her work across major franchises including Avatar and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland has also moved past several other major Hollywood names, including Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. Many of those actors benefited from their appearances in Marvel’s Infinity War and Endgame. Tom Cruise remains another notable name on the list, with Top Gun: Maverick significantly boosting his career total.

The turnaround is particularly notable given Holland’s uneven run following Spider-Man: No Way Home. Films such as Uncharted, Chaos Walking and Cherry failed to match the scale of his Spider-Man success. His recent two-film run, however, has dramatically changed the picture, with The Odyssey and Brand New Day emerging among the year's biggest theatrical hits.

And Holland’s schedule shows little sign of slowing down. His upcoming slate includes an untitled Fred Astaire biopic, in which he is attached to star, as well as The Partner, an adaptation of John Grisham's novel that will see him both act and produce. American Speed is also among his projects in development.

His future as Spider-Man remains another major talking point. While a fifth solo film has not been officially confirmed, the performance of Brand New Day could pave the way for another instalment. Deadline has also reported on director Destin Daniel Cretton’s potential return, although plans remain subject to further confirmation.