Nobody Wants This Season 3: Joanne and Noah move in together, as marriage looms

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are heading back to Netflix with a new season of Nobody Wants This, and their characters Joanne and Noah are entering a very different phase of their relationship. The Emmy-nominated romantic comedy returns on October 22, with Season 3 picking up as the couple takes a major step forward: they are finally moving in together.
The newly released trailer captures their excitement at having a home of their own. The two repeatedly take in the reality of sharing a roof, almost as if they cannot quite believe they have made it this far. After two seasons of family pressure, religious differences and plenty of personal uncertainty threatening to pull them apart, Joanne and Noah appear more secure in their relationship than ever.
That does not mean the noise has disappeared. Noah continues to face comments that he would be better off with a Jewish partner, while some people around him still see his relationship with Joanne as a sacrifice. Joanne, meanwhile, is taking classes as she explores converting to Judaism, signalling just how seriously she is taking their future together.
“We feel like there are so many other ways to tell the story of a rom-com without pulling the rug out from under people and creating false obstacles for the couple,” says creator and executive producer Erin Foster. “We wanted this couple to be moving in a forward motion together and having all these big romantic moments you want to see.”
There is also a notable shift in Noah's mother Bina. Having previously struggled with Joanne and Noah's relationship, she now appears to be embracing Joanne's place in the family. In fact, she seems to be taking the process a little too seriously, giving Joanne a makeover and preparing her for life as a rebbetzin or the wife of a rabbi.
For Joanne, however, the sudden focus on marriage is unsettling. The couple have been concentrating on living together and Joanne's conversion, so being unexpectedly positioned as a future rabbi's wife appears to catch her off guard. It also raises the question of whether Bina's apparent acceptance is genuine or whether she has simply found a new way to influence Joanne.
The trailer also shifts attention to Joanne and Noah's siblings. Morgan, played by Justine Lupe, and Sasha, played by Timothy Simons, are both newly single and find themselves navigating the strange uncertainty that comes with starting over. While Joanne and Noah seem to be building a future together, their siblings are confronting an entirely different kind of relationship reset.
“What’s interesting about the two of them is that they’re always navigating how they should be with each other,” says co-showrunner and executive producer Bruce Eric Kaplan. “The curveball of Sasha now being single propels us into ‘OK, we are just friends, but now there’s this unspoken thing that exists.’”
Nobody Wants This Season 3 returns on Oct. 22