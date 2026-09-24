Nobody Wants This Season 3: Joanne and Noah move in together, as marriage looms

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are heading back to Netflix with a new season of Nobody Wants This, and their characters Joanne and Noah are entering a very different phase of their relationship. The Emmy-nominated romantic comedy returns on October 22, with Season 3 picking up as the couple takes a major step forward: they are finally moving in together.

‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3: Joanne and Noah are finally living together

The newly released trailer captures their excitement at having a home of their own. The two repeatedly take in the reality of sharing a roof, almost as if they cannot quite believe they have made it this far. After two seasons of family pressure, religious differences and plenty of personal uncertainty threatening to pull them apart, Joanne and Noah appear more secure in their relationship than ever.

That does not mean the noise has disappeared. Noah continues to face comments that he would be better off with a Jewish partner, while some people around him still see his relationship with Joanne as a sacrifice. Joanne, meanwhile, is taking classes as she explores converting to Judaism, signalling just how seriously she is taking their future together.

“We feel like there are so many other ways to tell the story of a rom-com without pulling the rug out from under people and creating false obstacles for the couple,” says creator and executive producer Erin Foster. “We wanted this couple to be moving in a forward motion together and having all these big romantic moments you want to see.”