If you've not been living under a rock, you may have been hit by the storm called Widows Bay, an American supernatural comedy-horror series, that swept away the 2026 Emmy Awards. With a record-breaking 14 Emmy Awards, it is clear that this bizarre, haunting yet endearing series, that follows the eerie events that transpire in an isolated island, has struck a chord.

Focusing on a tight knit community, Widows Bay follows the story of Loftis of the isolated island town as he struggles to execute the boosting of the economy by encouraging tourism. But the secrets of the town's past has haunting plans to emerge into presents bringin in strange anomalies, possessions, creepy encounters.

The show despite it's moody atmosphere does a great job blening certain comical moments seamlessly, hooking viewers in. Now, while the viewers have to await the confirmed second season of the show for quite a while, they can encounter similar spooky yet fun tales from a vast array of shows and films that will easily keep them busy during this period. Here are the best X projects to binge on if you loved Widow's Bay.