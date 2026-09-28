5 spooky-comedy gems to binge while you wait for Widow’s Bay Season 2

If you've not been living under a rock, you may have been hit by the storm called Widows Bay, an American supernatural comedy-horror series, that swept away the 2026 Emmy Awards. With a record-breaking 14 Emmy Awards, it is clear that this bizarre, haunting yet endearing series, that follows the eerie events that transpire in an isolated island, has struck a chord.
Focusing on a tight knit community, Widows Bay follows the story of Loftis of the isolated island town as he struggles to execute the boosting of the economy by encouraging tourism. But the secrets of the town's past has haunting plans to emerge into presents bringin in strange anomalies, possessions, creepy encounters.
The show despite it's moody atmosphere does a great job blening certain comical moments seamlessly, hooking viewers in. Now, while the viewers have to await the confirmed second season of the show for quite a while, they can encounter similar spooky yet fun tales from a vast array of shows and films that will easily keep them busy during this period. Here are the best X projects to binge on if you loved Widow's Bay.
Following Viago, Vladislav, Deacon and Petyr — four vampires who share a flat, this film hilariously brings out their tale as they go about their roommate squabbles and local rivalries when deacon's servant leaves behind her ex-boyfriend in the house and becomes a vampire.
When a couple move into a haunted country estate they inherited, their plans to convert into an hotel takes a hilariously spooky turn as the inhabiting spirits and ghosts that once called it their home, make themselves known. What follows is a rather cosy sitcom journey.
After her wedding ceremony, Grace, to her horror is put through a twisted ritual as a test where her spouse's family hunt her for an entire night. Riddled with a series of horrific obstacles, the film blends horror, drama, suspense and bouts of comedy in a unique mixture.
A staple for horror-comedy fans, Shaun of the Dead is a perfect zom-com film that follows a duo of sluggish slackers in London as they attempt to survive the apocaplypse stuck in their city.
When five college friends head to a a remote cabin hoping for a fun getaway, a series of horrific events begins with them beginning to die one by one. Deconstructing the slasher trope while also using satire, this 2011 film can be a great inclusion to this list