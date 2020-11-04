After voting for himself on Tuesday, rapper Kanye West declared Wednesday that he had conceded defeat as a presidential candidate. However, this might not be the end. The musician posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024" and Twitter could not help but have a field day.

Earlier, the singer and fashion designer tweeted that he was "voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust ... me."

God is so good Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me.

